37 years later and 6,450 kms away, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's debut carried the familiar thrill of a fearless teenager

For Indian cricket, teenage debuts have always carried a strange electricity. They are not just team-sheet decisions. They are acts of faith. A dressing room opens its door, a national cap is placed on a young head, and an entire country begins the dangerous business of imagining a future from a handful of balls. Sachin Tendulkar in 1989; Vaibhav Sooryanshu on debut. (X images, AP Photos)

Sachin Tendulkar’s first steps in 1989 and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s first steps in 2026 belong to two completely different cricketing worlds. Tendulkar arrived in an age of red-ball severity, radio memory, newspaper romance and Pakistan’s fast-bowling fire. Sooryavanshi has arrived in an age of IPL noise, viral clips, tactical match-ups, social media verdicts and instant mythology. One was 16, the other 15. One came through Bombay’s unforgiving domestic machine, the other through Bihar, age-group cricket and franchise-cricket acceleration. Yet the first impression carried an oddly familiar note: the score was small, but the boy did not look small.

Tendulkar’s route into the Indian team was not built on marketing or miracle. It was built on weight of runs and reputation earned before adulthood had properly arrived. He had made a century on Ranji Trophy debut for Bombay, followed it with more evidence in domestic cricket, and reached a point where Indian cricket could no longer pretend that age was a sufficient reason to wait. There was something almost old-fashioned about that rise even then: schoolboy genius tested by men, domestic cricket as examination hall, selection as reluctant surrender before undeniable talent.

Sooryavanshi’s rise has been more modern, faster, louder and far more exposed. His gifts travelled through scorecards, broadcasts, clips and the IPL ecosystem. By the time he wore India colours, he was not an anonymous prodigy being whispered about in cricket circles. He was already an event. That is the burden of the modern wonderkid. He does not arrive quietly. He arrives with numbers attached, hashtags waiting, comparisons loaded, and every failure pre-written by those desperate either to crown him or cut him down.

Promise beyond the scorecard That is why the debut innings, in both cases, have to be read with care. Tendulkar made 15 on his Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi. On paper, it was a modest score, almost forgettable in isolation. In truth, it was anything but ordinary. A 16-year-old had been placed before Imran Khan, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Abdul Qadir, in Pakistan, in a Test match, in one of cricket’s most hostile theatres. He did not conquer the day. He did not produce a grand arrival hundred. But he stood there, took the examination, and did not look like a child lost among giants.

Sooryavanshi’s first international innings followed a similar emotional pattern, though in a very different format and tempo. His 14 off 10 balls was not a big score. It ended too early to become a statement innings. But it was not empty. The two sixes gave the moment its meaning. They suggested instinct, freedom and a refusal to let the occasion reduce him. He was not merely trying to survive his debut. He was trying to play with the same boldness that had carried him to it.

That is the real comparison. Not runs. Not destiny. Not the impossible and unfair suggestion that a 15-year-old should walk into Tendulkar’s shadow and somehow make it his own. The comparison is about poise. Tendulkar’s 15 told India that the boy belonged in the conversation. Sooryavanshi’s 14, told India that the stage had not swallowed him.

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There is, of course, one crucial difference. Tendulkar was allowed time by the era he lived in. He was judged, yes, but not consumed ball by ball by the restless hunger of a digital public. Sooryavanshi will not receive that luxury. Every shot will be replayed. Every dismissal will be given meaning. Every quiet match will be treated by some as evidence against him. The challenge ahead is not merely to score runs, but to survive the noise around the runs.

That is what made the first glimpse important. He looked nervy, but not overawed. Young, but not unready. Raw, but not reckless in a way that felt careless. Like Tendulkar in Karachi, he left behind something larger than his number in the scorebook. He left behind an impression.

Indian cricket should know by now that some debuts cannot be measured by arithmetic alone. Tendulkar’s 15 did not announce the scale of what was coming; history did that slowly, over decades. Sooryavanshi’s 14 does not promise greatness by itself, and it should not be forced to. But it does say this much: the boy came to a huge stage, felt its heat, swung anyway, and walked away with the first tiny outline of belonging.

For day one, that is enough. Sometimes, a promise does not roar. Sometimes, it flashes for 10 balls, disappears into the night, and leaves a country waiting for the next chapter.