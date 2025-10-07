Watch. A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and crew caught in violent Tokyo club brawl

American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie and his crew were caught in a violent brawl on Friday, October 3. The incident unfolded at Zouk Japan during the Magic City Takeover party, part of the larger Force Festival weekend, TMZ reported. American rapper A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie caught in Tokyo club brawl.(Instagram/ aboogievsartist)

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie brawl video

Videos of the incident featuring the clash between the two groups have been shared by people on social media.

In one of the viral clips, bottles were smashed and money is seen scattered on the floor, while other members were seen rushing for their safety. Tables were overturned and a lot of shouting can be heard in the video. What was supposed to be an evening of music and celebration turned into a chaotic scene.

The rapper was spotted right in the middle of the clash. He was standing on a platform in bright yellow Air Jordans. He was allegedly searching for something to throw as the clash escalated. In the video, one person can be heard yelling, “put the bottle down” as tensions grew.

Why A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie got in a brawl?

The cause of the clash remains unclear as of now. Eyewitnesses at the club told TMZ that A Boogie’s camp appeared to be the most aggressive during the exchange. Details about who they were fighting or why the brawl started have not been shared yet. But despite the heavy damage to the club, there have not been any reported arrests in connection with the brawl.

The outlet reported that Future was not present during the brawl, though the two rappers had been billed alongside one another.

A Boogie and Future in Tokyo

Both A Boogie and Future were in Japan for the Force Festival. The event also featured Metro Boomin, Central Cee, Trippie Redd, Latto, Sexyy Red and Polo G.

The two artists have previously collaborated on the 2024 track “Somebody.” Fans are already speculating that tensions from this incident could affect any future collaborations between them.

A Boogie’s team and Future’s representatives are yet to comment on the incident.

