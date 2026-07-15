UP: Woman arrested for posing as IAS officer to marry, husband alleges ₹40 lakh extortion attempt
Police said the accused allegedly used fake social media posts to pose as an IAS officer before marrying the complainant.
A woman allegedly fraudulently posed as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer to marry a man and attempted to extort ₹40 lakh from him. The incident took place in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly and the woman, identified as Sadhana, was reportedly arrested on Monday.
The arrest took place after her husband accused her of demanding ₹40 lakh and threatening him after the wedding, as reported by news agency PTI.
Sadhana's husband accused her and her family of misleading him with fake claims about her identity. According to the complaint, Sadhana used fake photographs and videos on social media to portray herself as an IAS officer. This convinced the complainant (Abhishek) and his family that she was serving in the prestigious civil service.
Believing those claims, Abhishek went ahead with the marriage. He later approached the police, alleging that the deception was only identified after the wedding.
Also read: UP: Man impersonates as IAS officer to marry woman; dupes bride's family of ₹15 lakh
Family booked in the case
Based on Abhishek's complaint, police registered an FIR at Faridpur police station against Sadhana, her father Narendra Pal Singh, brother Surya Pratap and maternal uncle Rajendra Singh. All are residents of Sateti village in Budaun district.
The police registered a case under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 66D of the Information Technology Act.
Husband alleges assault and extortion
Abhishek alleged that his wife's behaviour changed after the marriage. He claimed that she attempted to strangulate him, threatened him and his family and demanded ₹40 lakh.
He further alleged that she forced him to sell his agricultural land to arrange money for the construction of a hospital on a plot owned by her in Budaun.
Also read: Fake IAS officer vanishes with would-be wife’s ₹71 lakh savings, booked
Police claim accused confessed
Superintendent of Police (South) Anshika Verma said Sadhana was arrested following a search operation.
During questioning, the accused allegedly admitted that she created and uploaded fake photographs and videos on Facebook portraying herself as an IAS officer to gain the trust of Abhishek and his family.
According to the officer, Sadhana also allegedly confessed to demanding ₹40 lakh from her husband. Police further claimed that she also assaulted Abhishek during a domestic dispute.
Investigators said Sadhana told them she is a BSc graduate and she is preparing for government job examinations. Her father, Narendra Pal Singh, is a farmer.
According to police, the investigation is continuing to ascertain the full extent of the alleged fraud and the involvement of the other accused named in the FIR.
(With PTI inputs)
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