Fake IAS officer vanishes with would-be wife’s ₹71 lakh savings, booked

KANPUR The man claimed to have cracked the UPSC exam, flashed ‘appointment letters’ and promised that he would soon take charge as the district magistrate of Kanpur! Trusting him, a young woman fell prey to his marriage proposal and handed over cash and jewellery worth ₹71 lakh — only to realise months later that the man she was preparing to tie the knot with was an imposter. Believing that the man was on the verge of becoming the district’s top administrative officer, the woman and her family agreed to help. (Pic for representation)

The Kanpur police registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation against Nitesh Pandey, a resident of Chakeri, who allegedly posed as an IAS officer and duped his fiancée over six months on the pretext of marriage and a high-profile posting. He was booked under sections 316 (2), 352 and 351 (3) of the BNS, said police.

According to the complaint, the woman, who lives in Kalyanpur, came in contact with Pandey through a relative from Shuklaganj in Unnao. The relative, Divakar Mishra, frequently visited her family and introduced Pandey as an acquaintance. Gradually, Pandey began visiting the woman’s house and gained the family’s confidence.

Initially, Pandey claimed he worked in a bank. Later, he said he was a doctor. Eventually, he told the family that he had cleared the UPSC examination and had been selected for the IAS. To back his claim, he showed them a forged selection letter and emails purportedly sent by government authorities.

According to the police, Pandey later told the woman that he had been posted as an SDM in Kanpur for training and would soon be appointed DM in the district. At one point, he even claimed that his DM posting was confirmed, but he urgently needed money for “interview expenses” and other formalities.

Believing that the man was on the verge of becoming the district’s top administrative officer, the woman and her family agreed to help. She first handed over ₹3.5 lakh in cash. Over the next six months, she allegedly sold her gold jewellery, silver items and savings, eventually giving him ₹71 lakh.

Despite the claims, the family noticed that Pandey never arrived in an official vehicle, showed no signs of a government posting and avoided taking the woman to his office or training centre. When she insisted on visiting his workplace, Pandey allegedly sent her a forged letter on WhatsApp, falsely bearing the name of UP chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

The same day, Pandey switched off his phone and disappeared.

When the woman and her family went to his house, they found it locked. His brother and sister-in-law were also missing. Police said Pandey later threatened the woman, claiming he possessed her private photographs.

An FIR has been registered at Kalyanpur police station against Pandey, his brother, sister-in-law and the relative who introduced him. DCP (west) SM Qasim Abidi said forged emails, certificates and documents have been recovered and are being examined. “A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.”

“I have lost everything — money, jewellery, peace,” the woman said. “I have filed a complaint. Now, the law should do its work.”