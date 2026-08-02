Raise issues of public interest: UP CM Yogi to lawmakers

LUCKNOW Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said public representatives (MLAs and MLCs) both from the ruling party and the opposition should raise every issue concerning public interest in the House during the monsoon session of the state legislature beginning here on Monday. Yogi Adityanath was addressing an all-party meeting ahead of UP monsoon session. (HT file)

He called upon them to engage in healthy and constructive debate and support the government in accelerating the state’s development. He appealed to the opposition parties to ensure the smooth functioning of the House.

Yogi was addressing an all-party meeting chaired by UP legislative assembly speaker Satish Mahana at the Vidhan Bhavan here. The meeting was convened to seek cooperation of all the political parties for smooth conduct of the House.

He said all the members should ensure that no disruption hinders the proceedings. Speaker Satish Mahana also sought the cooperation of all members.

The meeting was attended by deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya; minister for finance and parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna; Leader of the Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey; Nishad Party chief and cabinet minister Sanjay Nishad; Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief and cabinet minister Om Prakash Rajbhar; Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhana Mishra and Raghuraj Pratap Singh ‘Raja Bhaiya’ of the Jansatta Dal Loktantrik among others.