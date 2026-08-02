Rahul raising students’ voice through ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’: Congress’s UP in-charge

Rajendra Pal Gautam, All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday said Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi is spearheading a nationwide outreach campaign “Chhatron Ki Goonj” which aims to highlight the concerns of students and young people across the country. Rajendra Pal Gautam, All India Congress Committee general secretary in charge of Uttar Pradesh. (HT file)

Addressing a preparatory meeting of the party’s Prayagraj zone presidents at Shankar Lal Memorial Hall in Prayagraj, Gautam alleged that repeated examination paper leaks have adversely affected the future of lakhs of students. He said many aspirants spend years preparing for competitive examinations but are left disappointed due to irregularities and administrative lapses.

Gautam urged party workers to actively support the campaign, describing it as an effort to safeguard the rights and interests of students. He also announced that a ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’ programme would be held in Prayagraj on August 8 where issues related to examination transparency and fairness would be raised.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said the problems faced by educated youth and graduates are becoming increasingly serious. He claimed that unemployment remains a major concern and called for greater focus on employment generation and opportunities for young people.

During the meeting, AICC representative KB Baiju and national secretary-in-charge Rajesh Tiwari reviewed preparations for the August 8 programme and received feedback from party office-bearers. Former MLA Anugrah Narayan Singh also expressed his views on the occasion.