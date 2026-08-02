Neurodiversity & the future of work

Conversations about neurodiversity in the workplace should be emphasised beyond offering job opportunities. There is a hindrance on employment opportunities for the individuals who are suffering from neurodevelopmental conditions such as autism spectrum disorders (ASD), attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), dyslexia, dyspraxia, and other learning problems. It has become an obstruction for them to grow, not because these individuals do not have the ability to perform but it is due to the conventional approach that revolve around one standard way of thinking. Neurodiversity (Pixabay)

However, workplaces of the 21st century are now understanding the importance of employing neurodivergent individuals, preferring their unconventional abilities such as deep focus, attention to detail, pattern identification, structured thinking, and strong levels of dedication.

Neurodiversity highlights the differences about the human brain and their thinking pattern. It also includes their learning abilities, focus, and their skill to adapt information. According to the CYPHER Learning 2023-24 Young-Adult Neurodivergence Self-Identification Survey, more than one in three individuals consider themselves as neurodivergent. Despite reflecting this increasing recognition, the employment rate for neurodivergent adults remains extremely low.

A report by NASSCOM titled Neurodiversity and the Future of Work in India, states that 39% of the individuals ranging between 18-24 years of age and are a part of the Indian workforce system, claims to be neurodivergent (having traits related to autism, ADHD, dyslexia). The advantages are quite significant for both the society and the individuals. Now, imagine a young adult with autism, who has both the skills and the desire to work, however, struggles to secure a right position due to misunderstandings or lack of support. So, it is important to have a right organisation in order to support them, as that individual can contribute to his/her skills effectively, and which helps them with growth and development.

India needs to end the gap between potentials and opportunities by implementing strategies that can help in skill development, recruitment and workplace design. It requires a change in perspective; rather than viewing neurodivergence as an obstruction, one must acknowledge it as a valuable aspect of diversity.

Re-imagining conventional hiring practices is an essential starting step. The core of standard interviews usually focuses on aspects like style of communication, eye contact, etc; and these responses may vary for a neurodivergent candidate but does not lack in ability. Organisations can benefit by implementing more inclusive evaluation methods, like skill-based tests, work simulations, and short-term job trials. These approaches prioritise on real abilities, thus, providing a clearer understanding of the strengths and weaknesses of a candidate.

It is very important to build inclusive training and education centres: Schools, colleges, and vocational institutions should implement practical, skill-based learning that aligns with the requirements of modern industry. Early exposure to the workplace via internships and fellowships provide neurodivergent individuals the desirable confidence and clarity, while allowing employers to discover new talent often overlooked by the traditional employment pathways.

Workplace adjustments can be life-changing for neurodivergent employees. Basic adjustments, such as flexible hours, sensory-friendly workplaces, and supportive technologies can greatly enhance both comfort and efficiency. Often inexpensive yet very high impact, these adjustments benefit not only neurodivergent individuals but the entire workforce. For example, SAP’s Autism at Work initiative demonstrates this approach by combining personalised hiring with continuous assistance, offering flexible work arrangements, quieter or sensory-sensitive spaces, and customised accommodations to uplift neurodiverse talent.

Another important factor is the workplace sensitisation. When leaders and colleagues understand communication differences, behavioural patterns, and strength-based approaches, they can be more effective collaborators and reduce misunderstandings. Sensitisation creates psychologically safe environments where people feel valued and empowered to perform at their best.

Long-term job prospects demand meaningful career pathways. Along with recruitment, organisations should also focus on retention, growth, and leadership initiatives by offering structured mentorship, specialised career tracks, and target role-based upskilling. Instead of imposing uniform performance measures, talent development frameworks should be adaptable, allowing a variety of disabilities to grow. Ultimately, presenting success stories promotes the real change in societal attitude. By recognising the achievements of neurodivergent professionals, the organisations break the stereotypes and proves that inclusion is not an act of charity but rather a pathway of innovation, progress, and good business practices. These narratives instil confidence in families, educators, employers, and aspiring job seekers to create a culture where every individual is appreciated.

(The views expressed are personal)

This article is authored by Jaishankar Natarajan, CEO and director, India Autism Centre (IAC).