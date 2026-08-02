Minor’s body found with multiple wounds in B’shahr; kin allege sexual assault, murder

A 13-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances near the Vair railway station under the jurisdiction of the Kakod police station in Bulandshahr on Saturday. Her family alleged that she was sexually assaulted before being murdered, officials said. Police said that the case is being investigated from every possible angle. (For representation)

According to police, the minor, a resident of Nihari village in the Chaulapur police station area, went missing from her home on July 31 and her family had been searching for her since then. On Saturday evening, the unclothed body was found near the Vair railway station.

Officials said there were several injuries on the body, raising suspicion that she was killed. The body has been sent for autopsy and forensic examination to ascertain the exact cause of death and gather crucial evidence.

The girl’s family had not approached the authorities to formally report her disappearance, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said. “There had been no prior official information about the girl being missing,” Singh said.

The SSP said that the case was being investigated from every possible angle. “The condition of the body and the number of wounds suggest that it could be a case of murder,” he added.

Officials said a case had been registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act, while several police teams had been deployed to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The SSP said SWAT and surveillance teams were actively working on the case. “Investigators are examining available evidence, trying to establish how the girl died, and piecing together events leading up to the discovery of the body,” Singh said.

The SSP said police were looking into different possible motives, including personal enmity. He added that strict and prompt action would be taken against the culprits.