How Gen Z is driving Spider Man brand new day toward $875 million

Hollywood’s superhero boom has slowed sharply in recent years, but Spider-Man is showing that audiences can still turn up in huge numbers for the right superhero movie. Sony Pictures said on Saturday that “Spider-Man: Brand New Day” was on track to collect at least $325 million at the North American box office from Thursday through Sunday. Spider Man Brand New Day eyes a $325 million opening as Tom Holland’s superhero movie draws Gen Z fans (Pexel/Representative image) (Pexel)

If that estimate holds, it would give the movie one of the biggest domestic openings in Hollywood history. The movie would rank second only to Disney’s “Avengers: Endgame,” which opened to $357 million in 2019, according to The New York Times. After adjusting for inflation, “Endgame” made about $467 million in today’s money.

Spider Man global box office Analysts expected “Brand New Day” to make around $550 million from international markets. That would give the movie an estimated global opening of roughly $875 million. Sony spent an estimated $225 million to produce the PG-13 film, before adding the cost of marketing. That means the movie needs a massive audience not only to cover its production budget but also to make a major profit after marketing and theater splits.

Spider Man Gen Z fans “Brand New Day” was especially popular with Generation Z, which includes people born between 1997 and 2012. That puts Gen Z viewers at roughly 14 to 29 years old today. The movie has several young stars who are already hugely popular with this generation, including Tom Holland, Zendaya and Sadie Sink.

But the cast is not the only reason Gen Z is connecting with the movie. Greg Durkin, founder of entertainment research firm Enact Insight, said the movie's storytelling choices and themes also helped attract younger audiences, according to The New York Times.

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In the movie, Peter Parker is again played by Tom Holland, marking Holland’s fourth time in the role. Peter is trying to rebuild his life after losing important personal relationships, making his emotional struggles a central part of the story.

Spider Man story and reviews The focus on Peter Parker’s personal life was not accidental. Producer Amy Pascal has been involved with the Spider-Man franchise since Sony first licensed the character from Marvel in 1999. Pascal has consistently argued that Peter Parker’s emotional life and relationships should remain at the heart of the movies.

Analysts believe this decision has helped Spider-Man stand apart from other superhero franchises. That is especially important now because audiences have become less excited about superhero movies generally.

Another major advantage for “Brand New Day” is that it has received widespread critical praise. Strong reviews have become increasingly unusual for superhero sequels as the genre has faced criticism for producing too many similar movies. The positive response has become so strong that people in Hollywood have already started discussing whether the movie could receive Oscar attention.

The movie's Rotten Tomatoes audience score was 98% positive on Saturday, as noted by The New York Times. That combination of strong audience interest and critical approval could help the movie maintain momentum beyond its opening weekend.

Superhero movie comeback David A. Gross, a film consultant who publishes a newsletter focused on box office numbers, said there was pent-up demand for an iconic superhero. Superhero movie audiences have declined in recent years, forcing Hollywood studios to reduce the number of superhero films they release.

The last major superhero character to get a big theatrical release was Superman last summer. That gap may have helped create more excitement around Spider-Man's return. “The market is ripe-ripe-ripe,” David A. Gross said, via The New York Times.

Sony did not market “Brand New Day” simply as another sequel in a long-running franchise. Instead, the studio presented it as a new beginning for Spider-Man. The marketing also avoided giving away too much of the story. Trailers deliberately withheld major plot details, allowing fans to spend months discussing what the movie might contain.

Why Spider Man still works The oversupply became especially clear in 2023, when several major superhero movies performed poorly at the box office. The disappointing titles included The Marvels, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom etc. These failures raised a bigger question for Hollywood, had audiences simply become tired of superheroes?

Spider-Man's latest success suggests that audiences may not be tired of superheroes themselves, but of movies that feel too similar. Sony has repeatedly given its Spider-Man films different styles and versions of Peter Parker, including two animated movies with a distinctive comic-book look.

The biggest challenge for a franchise that has been running for more than two decades is making audiences feel that they are watching something fresh. Spider-Man appears to have solved that problem once again. “Brand New Day” is the 11th big-budget Spider-Man movie from Sony since 2002, but Sony has positioned it as a fresh starting point rather than simply another chapter, according to The New York Times.

The strategy gives audiences a chance to watch the movie without feeling like they need years of homework first. That could be one of the biggest reasons Spider-Man is succeeding while many other superhero franchises have struggled. The movie's performance suggests that a long-running superhero franchise can still become a major box-office event if it offers audiences something that feels different, emotionally relevant and easy to enter.