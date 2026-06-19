All India Institute of Medical Sciences will release the admit card for the AIIMS BSc (Hons.) Nursing Entrance Examination 2026 is scheduled to be released today, June 19, 2026, on the official website of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). Candidates who have successfully completed the registration process will be able to download their hall tickets by visiting the official examination portal, aiimsexams.ac.in. AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 releasing today at aiimsexams.ac.in, here's how to download (Pexels/Representational Image)

According to the AIIMS B.Sc. Courses Prospectus 2026, the examination for B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing is scheduled for June 27, 2026.

Pradhan reviews preparedness for NEET-UG re-exam; stresses integrity, transparency

The entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based mode across major cities in India. Admission to the B.Sc. (Hons.) The nursing programme offered by participating AIIMS institutions will be granted strictly on the basis of candidates’ performance in the entrance examination. The examination will consist of one paper of two hours’ duration carrying 100 marks. Questions will be asked from Physics, Chemistry, Biology and General Knowledge. Physics, Chemistry and Biology will carry 30 marks each, while General Knowledge will carry 10 marks.

Candidates are advised to carefully check all details mentioned on the admit card, including their name, roll number, examination centre, reporting time, photograph and signature. In case of any discrepancy, the examination authorities should be contacted immediately. The admit card will be a mandatory document for entry into the examination centre and candidates will not be permitted to appear for the examination without a valid hall ticket and an original photo identity proof.

WBJEE Final Answer Key 2026 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download here

The B.Sc. (Hons.) Nursing entrance examination result is expected to be declared on July 4, 2026, while the online seat allocation schedule will be announced separately.

The institute has further informed that no separate admit card will be sent by post. Candidates should download and preserve multiple copies of the hall ticket for future reference during the admission process. They are also advised to follow all examination-day instructions and reporting guidelines mentioned on the admit card to avoid any inconvenience at the test centre.

How to Download AIIMS BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026: Visit the official website: aiimsexams.ac.in

Click on the Academic Courses or BSc Nursing Admit Card 2026 link.

Login using the registered ID and password.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all personal and examination details carefully.

Download the admit card PDF.

Take a printout and keep multiple copies for future use.

Carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID to the examination centre.

Official Notice Here