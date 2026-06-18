The WBJEE Final Answer Key 2026 has been released by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) on its official website, wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE Final Answer Key 2026 released at wbjeeb.nic.in, direct link to download here

Candidates who appeared for the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination can now access and download the final answer key to evaluate their performance and estimate their scores before the declaration of results.

The final answer key has been prepared after the objections submitted against the provisional answer key were reviewed by subject experts. Necessary revisions have been incorporated wherever valid challenges were found. The answers included in the final answer key will be treated as final, and no further objections or representations will be accepted by the board after its publication.

Candidates are advised to compare their recorded responses with the answers provided in the final key to obtain an approximate idea of their likely scores and rank prospects. The final answer key has been made available in PDF format and can be downloaded without difficulty through the official portal.

Direct link to download WBJEE Final Answer Key 2026

How to Download WBJEE Final Answer Key 2026 Click on the official website, wbjeeb.nic.in .

Then open the WBJEE 2026 section .

Then select the “Final Answer Key 2026” .

The answer key PDF will be displayed on the screen.

The document should be reviewed carefully.

The PDF file should be downloaded and saved.

A printed copy may be retained for future reference.

As per the latest notification issued by the board, the WBJEE 2026 results are scheduled to be published shortly. Following the declaration of results, downloadable rank cards will be made available through the official websites of the board. The rank card will be required during counselling, seat allotment, and admission procedures for Engineering, Technology, Architecture, and Pharmacy programmes offered by participating institutions in West Bengal.