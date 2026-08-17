Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL, has invited applications for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 470 posts in the organisation. IOCL Executives Recruitment 2026: Apply for 470 posts at iocl.com, check details here (HT file)

The registration process commenced on August 14 and will end on September 3, 2026. The admit card will be issued on September 15, 2026 and CBT will be held on September 24, 2026.

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Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Candidates who want to apply for the post should have B.Tech./B.E/equivalent degree (General/EWS/OBC(NCL) >=65% marks SC/ST/PwBD >=55% marks)

Selection Process The selection process will comprise a Computer-Based Test, Group Discussion (GD), Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) shall consist of 100 objective Multiple-Choice type questions, out of which 20 questions are of Quantitative Aptitude, 15 questions are of Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability of English Language and 50 questions are of Domain Knowledge.

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Each question shall carry one mark. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer to the questions.

Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC(NCL) categories are required to secure 40% in each section A and B and a minimum 45% marks overall (Section A +Section B) to qualify in CBT.

Application Fee The application fee is ₹1000/- + GST. Credit card/Debit card/Bank Transaction charges (as applicable) for Online Payment of application fees/ intimation charges (if any) will also have to be borne by the candidate.

SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee. Candidates applying under categories other than SC/ST/PwBD are required to pay a Non-Refundable application fee.

The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here