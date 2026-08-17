IOCL Executives Recruitment 2026: Apply for 470 posts at iocl.com, check details here
IOCL will recruit for Executives post. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com.
Indian Oil Corporation Limited, IOCL, has invited applications for Executive posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of IOCL at iocl.com. This recruitment drive will fill up 470 posts in the organisation.
The registration process commenced on August 14 and will end on September 3, 2026. The admit card will be issued on September 15, 2026 and CBT will be held on September 24, 2026.
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Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the post should have B.Tech./B.E/equivalent degree (General/EWS/OBC(NCL) >=65% marks SC/ST/PwBD >=55% marks)
Selection Process
The selection process will comprise a Computer-Based Test, Group Discussion (GD), Group Task (GT) and Personal Interview. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) shall consist of 100 objective Multiple-Choice type questions, out of which 20 questions are of Quantitative Aptitude, 15 questions are of Logical Reasoning and Verbal Ability of English Language and 50 questions are of Domain Knowledge.
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Each question shall carry one mark. 0.25 marks will be deducted for every incorrect answer to the questions.
Candidates belonging to General, EWS and OBC(NCL) categories are required to secure 40% in each section A and B and a minimum 45% marks overall (Section A +Section B) to qualify in CBT.
Application Fee
The application fee is ₹1000/- + GST. Credit card/Debit card/Bank Transaction charges (as applicable) for Online Payment of application fees/ intimation charges (if any) will also have to be borne by the candidate.
SC/ST/PwBD candidates are exempted from payment of the application fee. Candidates applying under categories other than SC/ST/PwBD are required to pay a Non-Refundable application fee.
The payment can be made by using Debit Cards (RuPay/ Visa/ MasterCard/ Maestro), Credit Cards, Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/ Mobile Wallets, UPI. For more related details candidates can check the official website of IOCL.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORPapri Chanda
Papri Chanda is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital. With over 12 years of experience as an education journalist, she has worked across multiple media platforms, building deep expertise in education policy, examinations, and higher education systems. In her current role, Papri manages the day-to-day editorial work for the education beat. She plans daily content, decides story priorities, and oversees breaking-news coverage in a fast-moving digital newsroom. She works closely with reporters to ensure stories are accurate, timely, and meet editorial standards. Papri plays a key role during major exam cycles, CBSE and state board exam results, and policy announcements. Her work focuses on covering India’s education system, including the Ministry of Education, UGC, CBSE, NEET, JEE, CUET, and important higher-education policy changes. Prior to joining Hindustan Times Digital, Papri served as Correspondent – Education at Times Now Digital, where she delivered high-volume breaking news under intense newsroom deadlines and conducted interviews with key policymakers and academic leaders. Earlier, at Dainik Jagran, she independently managed the education and careers vertical, leading coverage of competitive exams, government jobs, and admission cycles, while mentoring junior writers and streamlining editorial workflows. Papri holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from the University of Burdwan. Outside work, she enjoys travelling, reading, experimenting with new recipes, and exploring diverse cuisines.Read More
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