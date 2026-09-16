For many young people, building a career in another country can begin with a simple dream, but turning that dream into reality often requires patience, preparation and the courage to keep going despite uncertainty. Diploma Holder from Keralam lands Mercedes-Benz job in Germany after 1.5 year preparation- know Athul Krishna’s journey

Athul Krishna, a diploma holder from Keralam, turned his interest in automobiles into an opportunity with Mercedes-Benz in Germany after a year and a half of focused preparation.

His fascination with the automotive industry began when he came across a Volkswagen service centre, prompting him to learn more about German automobile companies and eventually setting his sights on building a career in Germany.

While speaking to HT Digital, he shared his journey to landing a job in Germany, the challenges he faced, the difficulties of an international career, and his 1.5-year preparation. Check them out here.

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1. Can you tell us about your educational background and what initially sparked your interest in the German automotive industry? Answer: I completed my diploma in Keralam, and during that time, I became increasingly interested in automobiles. I remember seeing a Volkswagen service centre and becoming curious about the company and the industry behind it. I started researching Volkswagen and later learned more about the German automotive ecosystem and its different brands. That curiosity gradually became a serious goal. I realised that if I wanted to work in that industry, Germany was where I wanted to build my career.

2. Before connecting with Medhavi’s SHINE Centre, you approached several agencies for opportunities in Germany. What challenges did you face during that phase, and what made you seek an alternative pathway? Answer: I was already exploring opportunities in Germany and had contacted a few agencies. The biggest challenge was communication. Sometimes I would call or message and not receive a proper response. When you are trying to plan an international career, uncertainty can be frustrating. You need someone to explain the process and answer your questions. Eventually, I decided not to depend on those pathways and started looking for an alternative where I could get more clarity and continue preparing seriously.

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3. You discovered the SHINE Centre through Instagram. What convinced you to pursue the programme, and how did Medhavi’s guidance change your approach towards building a career in Germany? Answer: I came across Medhavi’s SHINE through an Instagram advertisement and contacted them for more information. I was already preparing for Germany, so I wanted to understand whether this could be a practical pathway. What helped was being able to communicate and get responses when I had doubts. It made the journey feel more structured. My approach also became more focused- I understood that wanting to work abroad was not enough. I had to continue improving my language and stay prepared for the requirements of the opportunity.

4. You spent around one and a half years preparing for this opportunity. Could you take us through your preparation journey, particularly your German language training, technical preparation and the other skills you developed? Answer: The journey took around one and a half years and required a great deal of patience and consistency. Initially, I had done a German language course but the Medhavi’s SHINE Centre helped me further strengthen my language skills and prepare for the required proficiency tests.

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My training focused on Mechatronics Technician skills. The programme helped me prepare not only technically, but also understand the expectations and working environment of the German automotive industry. The programme not only strengthened my technical abilities but also prepared me to navigate the cultural transition and adapt to life and work in Germany.

More than anything, this journey taught me patience. Building an international career does not happen overnight. You have to keep learning, improving yourself, and remain consistent while waiting for the right opportunity. There were moments of uncertainty, but I learned to trust the process and keep moving forward.

5. What were some of the biggest challenges you faced while preparing for an international career? Answer: Language was definitely one of the biggest challenges. German is not something you can learn once and forget about- you have to keep practising. There was also uncertainty. Sometimes you wonder whether all the preparation will actually lead somewhere. Another challenge was simply being patient because the process takes time. I tried not to think too far ahead. I focused on improving myself and taking one step at a time. That helped me continue even during difficult phases.

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6. How did you feel when you finally secured an opportunity with Mercedes-Benz in Germany? What does this opportunity mean to you personally and professionally? Answer: I was very happy, but honestly, I was not jumping around or celebrating immediately. I think I was still processing it. I had spent a long time preparing, facing uncertainty and continuing to work towards this opportunity, so when it finally happened, it felt almost unreal. In many ways, it reminded me of movies I really like- The Pursuit of Happyness- the idea that you have to keep believing in your goal and keep moving forward, even when the outcome is uncertain.

Personally, it is a proud moment for my family and me. Professionally, it is the beginning of the career I had been working towards. For me, the important thing now is not just getting the opportunity, but making the most of it- learning, growing and proving myself in a global industry.

7. Now that you are beginning your career in Germany, what are your long-term aspirations? Where do you see yourself in the German automotive industry over the next five to ten years? Answer: Right now, my first priority is to learn as much as I can. Everything is still new- the work environment, the technology, and even daily life in Germany. Over the next few years, I want to deepen my technical expertise, improve my German, and become highly proficient in my role. In the long term, I see myself building a strong career in the German automotive industry, taking on greater responsibilities, working with emerging technologies, and contributing to complex projects and innovations. And who knows, maybe one day I could take everything I have learned and build a car of my own. That would be a dream come true.

Stories like Athul’s can serve as an inspiration to many young people who dream of building a career beyond their home state or country. His journey shows that a clear goal, continuous learning and patience can help turn an ambition into a real opportunity.