Union Public Service Commission will close the registration process for UPSC ESE 2026 on October 6, 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Engineering Services Exam 2027 can find the direct link through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill 480 posts in the organization. UPSC ESE 2026: Last date to apply today for 480 posts at upsc.gov.in, check exam dates and direct link here (HT_PRINT)

The Online Application Portal of the Union Public Service Commission for registration and filling up of the application form online is available. Once a candidate has registered on the Online Application Portal, a Universal Registration Number (URN) is generated which is common for all the examinations of the Commission.

UTET Answer Key 2026 released at ubse.uk.gov.in, direct link to download here

A candidate who is willing to apply for Engineering Services Examination, 2027 shall be required to submit the requisite information and supporting documents towards various claims, such as date of birth, educational qualification etc. as may be sought by the Commission along with the Universal Registration Number (URN), Common Application Form (CAF) and the fourth module i.e. Examination Specific Module (including fees and centre etc.).

Direct link to apply for UPSC ESE 2026

UPSC ESE 2026: How to apply To register online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. Click on the UPSC ESE Exam 2027 registration link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will have to register themselves. Once registration is done, fill the application form. Make the payment of application fee. Click on submit and download the confirmation page. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need. The application fee is ₹200/- for all candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD category candidates are exempted from payment of application fee. The fee can be paid from any bank or by using Visa/Master/RuPay Credit/Debit Card/UPI Payment.

The UPSC ESE preliminary examination will be held on January 31, 2027. The main examination will be held on June 18, 2027.

JEE-Advanced 2026: Women qualification rate highest in six years, crosses 10,000 mark first time

The UPSC ESE prelims exam will be held in two sessions: the first from 9.30 am to 11.30 am and the second from 2 pm to 5 pm. Paper I will be held in the first shift, and Paper II will be held in the second shift.

The exam will comprise 500 marks questions, out of which 200 marks for General Studies and Engineering Aptitude, and 300 marks for the Engineering discipline.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.