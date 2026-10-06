Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) has released the UTET Answer Key 2026. The provisional answer key has been released for UTET I and UTET II. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download the provisional key through the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. UTET Answer Key 2026 released at ubse.uk.gov.in, direct link to download here

The Uttarakhand Teacher Eligibility Test was held on September 29, 2026 at various exam centres across the state. UTET I exam will be held from 10 AM to 12:30 pm, and UTET II exam will be conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm.

Candidates who want to raise objection against the answer key can do it by logging in with their registration ID and password on the Board's website www.ukutet.com and uploading it on the portal along with supporting evidence by 11:59 pm on October 15, 2026.

Direct link to download UTET I answer key

Direct link to download UTET II answer key

To download the provisional answer key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of UBSE at ubse.uk.gov.in. Click on UTET Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page. A new page will open where candidates will be able to check the provisional key. Download the answer key PDF file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website UBSE UTET.

Official Notice Here