The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) is offering a diploma course in Teaching of Science at the Middle Stage. The online diploma program is designed for class 6 to 8 science teachers. The registration link will be available for candidates on the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in. NCERT Diploma Course 2026: Online course registration begins on October 12, class 6 to 8 science teachers can apply at ncert.nic.in

The registration process will begin on October 12, 2026 and will end on November 12, 2026.

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Who can enroll Candidates who have a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc) degree and in-service teachers teaching science for grades 6 to 8 across the country.

Candidates having a diploma or degree in education, or pre-service teachers pursuing their diploma or degree in education, or any other individual directly involved in science education, can apply.

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Enrollment Fee The enrollment fee of the course of ₹2000/-. Within a week after making payment, you will receive an ‘Invitation’ email from NCERTX. Follow the instructions given in the email to complete the enrollment process.

Course duration As per the official notice, the course will begin on November 16 and will end on August 31, 2027. The course consists of 40 modules. On average, each module can be completed in 6-8 hours. Every Monday, a new module will be opened, and it is to be completed in a week. All the modules, along with the final exam, are to be completed in 40 weeks.

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About the course The purpose of this course is to help in the professional development of a large number of pre-service and in-service teachers to become reflective and competent practitioners. The course consists of multimedia-based interactive learning materials. The course provides in-depth yet flexible learning opportunities to anyone interested in teaching and learning science at the middle school level. Each module starts from the basics and attempts to develop the learner’s understanding up to a significant conceptual depth.