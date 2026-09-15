One of the toughest competitive examinations in the country, the UPSC Civil Services Examination was cleared by two brothers from Ludhiana, who joined the civil services five years apart. While the elder brother, Dr Ajay Pal Sharma, became an IPS officer, his younger brother, Dr Amit Pal Sharma, joined the IAS. UPSC Success Story: From doctors to IAS-IPS officers- meet UP’s brother duo Ajay Pal Sharma, Amit Pal Sharma

According to a Live Hindustan report, both Ajay Pal Sharma and Amit Pal Sharma come from families with academic backgrounds. Both brothers, originally from Punjab, were born in Vikas Nagar, Ludhiana. Their father, Amarjit Pal, is a Punjabi lecturer at a government school, and he has played an important role in their upbringing. Their mother, Prem Sharma, took care of the entire family and raised both children well. Both brothers received their early education in Ludhiana.

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IPS Ajay Pal Sharma studied dental surgery before joining the civil services. Similarly, his younger brother, Dr Amit Pal Sharma, also chose the same path and completed his MBBS from Baba Farid University of Health Sciences before joining the administrative service.

Ajay Pal Sharma, a 2011-batch IPS officer in the Uttar Pradesh cadre, has served in several policing assignments and gained recognition for his tough approach to crime and law and order. During his postings in districts such as Shamli, Jaunpur, Noida, and Rampur, he took strong measures to improve law and order. He also played a key role in the crackdown on Atiq Ahmed's mafia gang in Prayagraj. He is currently the Additional Police Commissioner (DIG) in the Prayagraj Police Commissionerate.

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Likewise, Dr Amit Pal Sharma, a 2016 batch IAS officer, is recognised as an accomplished officer in the administrative services. Prior to his appointment as District Magistrate of Kaushambi district, he held important positions, including Vice Chairman of the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Municipal Commissioner of Meerut, Chief Development Officer (CDO) of Sonbhadra, and SDM Sadar of Ghaziabad. During preparations for the Maha Kumbh 2025, he accelerated development work in Prayagraj and played a key role in crowd management at Prayagraj Junction.

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The brothers' professional journeys are notable because both began their careers in medicine but eventually chose public service through the civil service. Their current postings in Uttar Pradesh have further brought their story into focus.