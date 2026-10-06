Promotion of Delhi ACP, accused of sexual harassment by female journalist at Jantar Mantar, put on hold
The Delhi government, in a post on X, said Bhagat had requested that he not take up the new charge until “a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter.”
Assistant commissioner of police (Connaught Place) Vivek Bhagat was promoted to additional deputy commissioner of police in a routine order issued by the Delhi home department on Monday, but the order was later put on hold on the officer’s request.
This comes two days after he was named in a police complaint filed by a female journalist accusing him of sexually harassing her while she was reporting on a protest near Jantar Mantar.
ACP Vivek Bhagat promoted to additional DCP rank
The Delhi government, in a post on X late on Monday, said Bhagat had requested that he not take up the new charge until “a full enquiry has been conducted in the matter.”
The government said that as a result, the order is being modified with regard to Bhagat, but will apply to the remaining officers.
The order said 12 DANIPS officials had been promoted to the additional DCP rank “with immediate effect, in the interest of Government work”. The postings included Bhagat, a 2018 batch DANIPS officer, being given charge as a sub-divisional police officer in the New Delhi district.
Also read: Delhi police official, accused of sexually harassing journalist during anti-CEC protest at Jantar Mantar, promoted
Police say promotion request predates protest incident
A senior police officer said, “The request for this was sent way back. This was before the protests and the case."
In her complaint, seen by HT, the female journalist said she had been taking videos of the detention of an AISA activist at a protest against the chief election commissioner on Saturday when Bhagat allegedly touched her inappropriately and then pushed her.
Also read: 3 journalists accuse cops of sexual harassment at Jantar Mantar protest
No FIR registered yet in journalist’s complaint
The woman journalist has submitted a complaint in this regard at the Parliament Street police station the same day. So far, no first information report has been registered. On Sunday, police said her case, along with two other allegations from other journalists, have been forwarded to the crime branch for an “impartial enquiry”.
Bhagat did not respond to HT’s calls for comment. Neha Yadav, additional PRO, on Monday, said that police have apprehended a man for allegedly creating and distributing fake, AI-generated content related to Saturday’s alleged incident.
Also read: ‘Amit Shah ji, where are you’: Oppn slams Centre, Delhi Police as women journalists await FIR in harassment case
Promotion order describes arrangement as ‘temporary’
The order for the promotion had been signed by deputy secretary from home department and was forwarded to Delhi Police commissioner among other senior officers.
The order says that this is a temporary arrangement and will cease to exist when the Union ministry of home affairs fills the posts on a regular basis.
“The ACPs holding the current duty charge of routine duties of the post of Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police will not be authorized for statutory duties of the post of Addl. Deputy Commissioner of Police,” the order further said.
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- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
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