Delhi govt shuffles IPS, DANIPS officers

Senior police officer Vikramjit Singh was appointed the new joint commissioner of police (Anti-Corruption Bureau) of the Delhi government, in a series of transfers of senior IPS and DANIPS officers on Monday. A series of transfers of senior IPS and DANIPS officers was announced on Monday. (Representative photo)

According to the order issued by the Delhi government’s home department, Vikramjit Singh, a 2006-batch IPS officer, who was serving as joint commissioner of police (security) before, will replace Madhur Verma—an IPS of the 2005 batch—as the ACB chief. Verma has been relieved to rejoin Delhi Police duty.

A 1994 batch IPS officer, Rajesh Khurana, meanwhile, was posted as the special commissioner of police (Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited); his batchmates Neeraj Thakur and Garima Bhatnagar will now head the provisioning and finance division and economic offences wing (EOW), respectively.

Dheeraj Kumar, an IPS officer of the 2004 batch, who was serving as the director of the Delhi Police Academy, was appointed the joint commissioner of police (Armed Police), replacing MN Tiwari, who has been shuffled to the security division.

Madhur Verma, upon being relieved, was designated the joint commissioner of police (central range), while 2007-batch IPS officer Nupur Prasad was posted as the joint commissioner of police of the Economic Offences Wing.

IPS officer AV Deshpande of the 2006 batch will continue heading the PCR and communication operations with additional charge of the licensing unit, which was earlier under Prasad.

Among DANIPS officers, 2016-batch Abhishek Gupta was promoted to additional deputy commissioner of police (security), while Sunil (single name) and Jagdev Singh, both 2014 batch officers, have been transferred to the northwest and east districts, respectively, as additional DCPs.