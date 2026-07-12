'I've changed careers more times than I can count': Woman who returned to university at 44 says she'd do it all again

Most people spend years trying to build one successful career. Ashu Jain has spent her life embracing many. At 44, she returned to university after years of raising her three children. Today, at 59, she is a content creator, an IIT Delhi PhD, a Hyrox athlete and a former Roadies Season 20 contestant. Looking back, Jain says she would not change a single chapter of her journey. In a recent Instagram reel, she summed it up in one line: "I've changed careers more times than I can count." Ashu Jain says every phase of her life has been precious. (Instagram/@not.just.a.grandma)

Speaking to HT, the Dehradun-based creator said every phase of her life, whether it was teaching, motherhood, academics or fitness, had its own purpose. Rather than worrying about staying on one path, she chose to give her best to whichever chapter she was in.

'I would still make the same choice' One of the decisions people questioned the most was her choice to step away from her career after becoming a mother.

"I've heard it so many times. People would tell me, 'If you had continued teaching, you would have been a professor by now,'" Jain said.

She studied electrical engineering before moving into teaching, a profession she says came naturally to her. But when life changed, so did her priorities.

"I chose to raise my children because that felt right to me. The joy and fulfilment I experienced by being around them was unparalleled. I'm not saying being a stay-at-home mother is better than having a career, or vice versa. Every woman has to make the choice that works for her. If I had to live my life again, I would still make the same decision."

Years later, after her children had grown up, Jain felt ready for a fresh start. At 44, she resumed her studies, completed her MTech and went on to earn a PhD from IIT Delhi.

“I cannot tell you how much I enjoyed being a student again. Those nine years, studying in my forties and fifties, were among the most satisfying years of my life.”

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