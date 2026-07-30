Gautam Budh Nagar enforcement drive: Six booked for power theft

NOIDA: Six consumers were booked for allegedly stealing electricity, and power supply to three premises with dues exceeding ₹10 lakh each, was disconnected during a joint enforcement drive carried out by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (UPPCL) in Gautam Budh Nagar late Tuesday, officials said on Wednesday. The step was part of the UPPCL’s ongoing crackdown on power theft and revenue losses in high line-loss areas, officials said. (HT Photo)

The step was part of the UPPCL’s ongoing crackdown on power theft and revenue losses in high line-loss areas, the officials said, adding that the drive was conducted by enforcement teams under the directions of the chief engineer (distribution), Noida zone Sanjay Kumar Jain.

In all, action was taken at nine locations across Noida and Greater Noida region.

In the first instance, inspections were conducted in Mahadev Enclave in Achheja area, under the Bishnauli 33/11 kV substation in Badalpur police station, Greater Noida, and an electricity theft of 8,700 watts in total was detected at four premises.

Separately, inspections were carried out in Kalakuri village, which falls under the Bankapur 33/11 kV substation area in Bulandshahr district. Officials detected alleged electricity theft at two more premises, where the connected load at both premises was recorded at 2,000 watts in total or each.

“FIRs are being registered against all six consumers under Section 135 of the Electricity Act, 2003. The four cases detected in Achheja are being registered at the Anti Power Theft police station in Sector 63, Noida, while the two cases from Kalakuri are being registered at the Anti Power Theft police station in Bulandshahr,” said an executive engineer of the urban electricity distribution division (enforcement), Noida in a statement.

In another operation, enforcement team carried out surprise inspections at three premises where cases had been earlier registered under Section 135 of the Electricity Act and outstanding dues of more than ₹10 lakh were pending in each case.

Officials said electricity supply was found being used at all three premises despite the outstanding dues, prompting power supply disconnections.

“If electricity supply is found restored without payment and authorisation, prosecution will be initiated under Section 138 of the Electricity Act, 2003,” the executive engineer said.

“Electricity theft not only causes revenue losses to the department but also affects the quality and reliability of power supply for honest consumers. Our enforcement teams are carrying out regular inspections in high line-loss areas, and strict legal action will continue against those found involved in power theft or unauthorised use of electricity,” the chief engineer added.