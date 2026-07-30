Process of land acquisition for New Noida project set to kick off

Noida: The Noida authority said on Wednesday it is all set to launch land acquisition process for the New Noida project also known as Dadri-Noida-Ghaziabad Investment Region (DNGIR) next week. According to officials, four lekhpals (revenue officials) will soon commence field work and surveys to acquire land from farmers through mutual consent. (HT Archive)

According to officials, four lekhpals (revenue officials) will soon commence field work and surveys to acquire land from farmers through mutual consent.

“The land acquisition process will start in seven to 10 days as the state government has deployed four revenue officers and one more will join soon. The Authority will hold a meeting on Wednesday and start the process in a week. We are all set to procure the land for the developmental work in this region,” Kranti Shekhar, officer on special duty (OSD) Noida authority, said in a media statement.

These Lekhpals and other officials will identify the khasra numbers (identification numbers assigned by the revenue department to any plot or piece of land in rural areas), ownership details, etc, said officials.

A physical survey will be conducted to verify boundaries, existing land use, crops, structures, roads and other assets. Also, revenue records will be checked to confirm ownership, co-owners, inheritance claims, among other things, said officials.

As the process will expedite, the officials will interact with local farmers and landowners to explain the project, acquisition process. Following this the land will be acquired, they added.

Notably, on October 18, 2024, a 209.11 square km area was notified across 84 villages for the New Noida Project (the DNGIR).

Of the 84 villages falling under the DNGIR area, 63 are in Bulandshahr while the remaining 21 are in Gautam Budh Nagar. As per plan in the first phase, land from 37 villages; 24 villages in Bulandshahr and 13 villages in Gautam Budh Nagar - will be acquired, said officials.

This April, the Authority fixed land acquisition rates for New Noida at ₹4,300 per sqm, matching the revised rates set by Yamuna Authority for Noida International Airport project.

DNGIR has been identified as one of the seven proposed investment regions of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC), said officials, adding that it is a key investment area, also considering its proximity to Noida and Ghaziabad.

Under the development plan, the Authority will acquire land and award compensation to landowners. After acquisition, it will develop infrastructure including roads, drainage systems, sewage networks, power supply and water pipelines. Following this, industrial plots will be demarcated and allotted to companies, manufacturers and logistics firms, said officials.

The Authority plans to develop the area in four phases. Under the plan, 3,165 hectares will be acquired in Phase 1 by 2027; 3,798 hectares in Phase 2 by 2032; 5,908 hectares in Phase 3 by 2037; and 8,230 hectares in Phase 4 by 2041, said officials.