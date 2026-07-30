52 of 60 MU distance-learning MMS students fail, demand re-evaluation

Mumbai: As many as 52 of the 60 students enrolled in the Master of Management Studies (MMS) programme at the University of Mumbai’s Centre for Distance and Online Learning have failed in various subjects in the first-semester examinations, leading to demands for a re-evaluation of the results. Several students who failed approached university senate members, saying they were receiving no satisfactory response from the administration. (Hindustan Times)

Students have also shared videos on social media claiming that around 1,200 out of 1,600 Arts students failed their first-semester exams. They further alleged that the results of some other courses have been pending for nearly four months.

Several students who failed approached university senate members, saying they were receiving no satisfactory response from the administration. Senate member Pradeep Sawant said he and former senate member Rajan Kolambekar met registrar Prasad Karande on Wednesday to raise the issue.

Students from the MMS programme alleged serious academic and administrative lapses. Many claimed they had performed well in internal assessments but got zero marks in written examinations. They also alleged that study material was supplied late, only one full-time teacher was available for the course, just eight hours of classes were conducted during the first semester, important information was shared at the last minute, and emails to the university went unanswered.

Following these complaints, Sawant staged a sit-in protest at the university on Wednesday, demanding an explanation from the administration.

“After nearly two hours, registrar Prasad Karande arrived and held a detailed discussion with us. The university announced the first-semester results and assured that the second-semester results would be declared within 24 hours. During the meeting, it became clear that there were major differences between the examination system for regular students and the distance education department. The university assured us that these issues would be addressed immediately and that positive changes would be made to make the examination and result process more uniform. After receiving these assurances, the protest was withdrawn,” Sawant said.

Shivaji Sargar, director of the Centre for Distance and Online Learning, said this was the first batch admitted under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which has created some confusion among students. “Most MMS students failed in the Business Statistics subject, which is considered difficult. The university had arranged offline classes for the subject, but many students did not attend them,” he added.

Regarding the Arts results, Sargar said that under the NEP, students now receive only a pass or fail status after each semester. He explained that students need to earn 32 credits across both semesters to complete the first year. Any remaining credits can be completed in the next semester, and students will get a clearer picture of their performance when the first-year consolidated results are announced.

Sargar also said the earlier ATKT (Allowed To Keep Term) system no longer operates in the same manner under the NEP. While admitting that some textbooks were printed late during the first year of the new system, he said they were made available online.

However, many students remain unhappy with the university’s explanation. They have demanded clear and detailed information about the new grading system and the changes introduced under the NEP. “We are not aware of most of the new rules under the NEP. The university must inform us about the same,” said a student, requesting anonymity.