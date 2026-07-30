Object removed from one and a half year old boy’s food pipe without surgery

NOIDA: Doctors at the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health (PGICH), also known as Child PGI, in Noida Sector 30, removed a metal nut and bolt lodged in the food pipe of a one-and-a-half-year-old boy who accidentally swallowed the objects, preventing potentially serious complications, hospital officials said on Wednesday. “The objects were carefully removed through rigid oesophagoscopy. The procedure was completed safely without any cut on the body, and the child remained stable throughout,” Dr Gupta said. (HT Archive)

“The child was brought to us immediately after the incident. Clinical evaluation and investigations confirmed that the metal nut and bolt were lodged in the food pipe, following which we decided to remove them without delay,” said Dr Abhishek Gupta, ENT surgeon, who led the procedure, in a media statement.

The child was administered general anaesthesia before doctors performed a rigid oesophagoscopy, a procedure in which a metal tube is passed through the mouth into the food pipe to directly visualise and retrieve the object without any external incision, said officials.

“The objects were carefully removed through rigid oesophagoscopy. The procedure was completed safely without any cut on the body, and the child remained stable throughout,” Dr Gupta said.

Hospital officials urged parents to exercise caution as incidents involving children swallowing foreign objects can quickly become life-threatening.

“Parents should keep small objects such as nuts, bolts, coins, button batteries and toy parts out of the reach of young children. If a child is suspected to have swallowed a foreign object, they should not attempt to remove it at home and must seek immediate medical attention,” Dr Gupta added.