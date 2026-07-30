Residents flag faulty streetlights in Sector 43, Noida

Noida: Yogesh Sharma, general secretary of the RWA, alleged that several complaints have been submitted to the authority over the past two months. (HT Archive)

Residents in Sector 43, Noida have alleged that more than half of the streetlights in their area, comprising 140 houses in A, B, and C blocks, have remained non-functional for the past two to three months, raising safety concerns.

According to the Sector 43 residents’ welfare association (RWA) , which comprises around 140 households, the issue affects all three blocks, A, B and C. Residents said the malfunctioning streetlights have left several stretches of the sector poorly lit and unsafe after dark.

According to data from the Noida authority, around 150 streetlights were installed in the sector in 2017 by a private contractor, with maintenance carried out regularly.

“This is a problem going on for about two-three months. The streetlights stop working suddenly. They work properly after repairs, but they malfunction after some time,” said Deepak Sharma, president of the Sector 43 RWA.

“Due to darkness, residents are facing great difficulty and safety concerns during evening hours,” he said, adding that a high-mast light installed in one of the parks is also non-functional.

Yogesh Sharma, general secretary of the RWA, alleged that several complaints have been submitted to the authority over the past two months.

The stretch from A-163 to A-184 is completely dark, and C block is also facing similar issues. We keep raising the matter, but nothing has changed, he said.

When asked about the matter, Noida authority officials said they were not aware of the complaints and would inspect the issue.

“We will look into the matter. Earlier, some cables were damaged due to construction work and were subsequently repaired. We ensure that streetlights are regularly maintained and upgraded. However, weather conditions and occasional wiring faults can sometimes lead to outages,” said Sunil Kashyap, junior engineer (E&M), Noida authority.