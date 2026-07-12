‘It feels like 6 in the evening’: Noida woman praises Bengaluru’s safety during 2:30 am walk

A woman from Noida has sparked a conversation online after sharing a video of herself walking near Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha with a friend at around 2 am. In the clip, she praised the city’s sense of safety and compared her experience with life in Noida. A Noida woman compared Bengaluru with Noida after feeling safe while walking outside at 2 am. (Instagram/livewithshalini_)

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Taking to Instagram, the woman, identified as Shalini, posted the video featuring her friend Anuja. The two women were seen walking along an almost empty road in front of the illuminated Vidhana Soudha late at night.

‘It’s so safe’ “It’s 2 o'clock at night, and we are on the streets of Bangalore. Actually, not the streets, in front of the Vidhana Soudha. This is Bangalore’s Vidhana Soudha, and we are standing in front of it,” Shalini said.

Comparing the two cities, she added, “If this were Noida, we wouldn't be able to walk on the road. It’s not safe there. But this is Bangalore, and it’s so safe that we are roaming around in the middle of the night, at 2 o'clock.”

Anuja then jokingly pointed out a trade-off between the cities, saying, “Yeah, but in Noida, you can avoid the traffic. But in Bangalore, you can't avoid the traffic.”

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Shalini responded that traffic was manageable, while safety remained a bigger concern. “In Bangalore, safety is immense. It’s 2:30 AM, and we are just walking in front of the Vidhana Soudha. Just think how safe Bangalore is,” she said.

Woman says she wants to leave Noida During the conversation, Shalini also expressed her desire to move to Bengaluru. “I want to leave Noida and come to Bangalore. Because, man, who doesn't want such safety and security?” she said.

She further highlighted that the two women were walking comfortably despite the late hour. “We are just walking around as if it's 6 o'clock in the evening. Two girls are roaming in front of the Vidhana Soudha in Bangalore. And there is no eve-teasing, no one is bothering us, and no one is giving us dirty looks. Nothing,” she added.

Showing the deserted road and the landmark behind them, Shalini said, “The whole road is empty, and this is the Vidhana Soudha. The beauty—it looks so beautiful, right?”

Watch the clip here: