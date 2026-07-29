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    Remembering ‘Gudda’: House of Rohit Bal returns to the runway with Dastkar

    Titled Dastkar, an Urdu word for craftsman, the show shifted the spotlight onto the embroiderers, weavers, and pattern-makers of the atelier

    Published on: Jul 29, 2026, 15:33:47 IST
    By Sanchita Kalra
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    It was an emotional night at the Taj Palace as the House of Rohit Bal presented its latest collection at Hyundai India Couture Week 2026, in association with Nexxus New York, an FDCI Initiative.

    Honouring the legendary late designer fondly known as ‘Gudda’, the show was a homage to his legacy, his signature style (Photo: FDCI Instagram)
    Honouring the legendary late designer fondly known as ‘Gudda’, the show was a homage to his legacy, his signature style (Photo: FDCI Instagram)

    Honouring the legendary late designer fondly known as ‘Gudda’, the show was a homage to his legacy, his signature style, and artisans who helped bring his vision to life over the last three decades.

    Titled Dastkar, an Urdu word for craftsman, the show shifted the spotlight directly onto the quietly skilled embroiderers, weavers, and pattern-makers of the atelier.

    The collection was a true tribute to Gudda’s iconic aesthetic, filling the runway with classic velvet fabrics, fine silks, and heavy zardozi hand-embroidery.

    His cherished, timeless motifs took center stage once again, featuring intricate lotuses, chinar leaves, and delicate floral vines highlighted by subtle pearl work and rich gold threading.

    The runway featured a mix of classic, regal silhouettes that the master couturier was best known for. Models walked in rich velvet sherwanis and tailored bandhgalas for men, along with voluminous lehengas, sheer embroidered capes, and floor-sweeping jackets for women.

    With a royal colour palette of deep jewel tones, ivory, and metallic accents, the show felt less like a standard seasonal release and more like a celebratory thank-you note, reminding everyone in the room of Gudda’s everlasting impact on Indian fashion.

    • Sanchita Kalra
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Sanchita Kalra

      Sanchita Kalra writes on events, weddings, pop-culture, health, food, and travel for the Daily Entertainment and Lifestyle for supplement, HT City.

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    Home/Htcity/Htcity Showstoppers/Remembering ‘Gudda’: House Of Rohit Bal Returns To The Runway With Dastkar
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