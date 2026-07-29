New Delhi, The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Thursday a plea by the Muslim side alleging non-compliance with its directions to provide an alternative site near the disputed Bhojshala complex in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar for offering Friday prayers. Bhojshala row: SC to hear Muslim side's plea over location of alternative namaz site Thursday

On July 24, a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana had agreed to hear the plea on Wednesday. However, it could not be taken up as the bench rose early.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi mentioned the case when the bench was about to rise for the day.

The CJI said the plea will be taken up on Thursday.

During the mentioning, the CJI asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Madhya Pradesh government, "Why don't you give the alternate site details to Mr Ahmadi."

"Your orders are not being complied with. The site is 1.3 km away and the collector has passed an order saying that only this site will be allotted," Ahmadi said.

He said the court's earlier directions were not being implemented.

The law officer said that the administration had identified another location.

"No, no. We met again. We have another site," he told the bench. However, Ahmadi objected to the proposed location, saying that it was unsuitable and far away. There is a dargah near the Bhojshala site, and there is land in front of that which can be allotted, he said.

On July 22, the bench had assured listing of the plea on Friday. However, the matter was mentioned by Ahmadi at the fag end of the hearing on that say as it was not shown in the cause list.

On July 14, the bench, while taking up appeals filed by the Muslim side against the Madhya Pradesh High Court's judgement declaring the disputed Bhojshala complex a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, had directed the state government to provide a separate open space adjacent to the disputed site for offering Friday namaz between 1 pm and 3 pm until the matter is finally decided.

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