‘Farmers, students, youth must together corner Modi govt’: CJP's Ranka speaks at Kisan Morcha event attended by Tikait

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka has called for organisations across demographics to oppose the BJP-led NDA government to corner it on common issues. “We hope that our farmers, and the students and youth of this country work together to corner the (Narendra) Modi government from all sides,” Ranka said, in Hindi, as he addressed Samyukta Kisan Morcha's (SKM) all-India conference in Delhi on Tuesday, just days after the CJP's Jantar Mantar protest led to resignation of senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister. Cockroach Janata Party's sokerperson Ashutosh Ranka addresses the protesters from the stage at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi last week. (ANI Video Grab/File)

Among the dignitaries there was Rakesh Tikait, national spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), who was a major face of the 2020-21 agitation against three farm laws that PM Modi had to withdraw — one of the rare times the Modi regime of 12 years so far has walked back under public pressure.

Ranka also recounted the student movement that led to Pradhan's resignation, and “appealed for stronger unity between students and farmers in future struggles”, according to the SKM press statement shared by Tikait on X.

Video clips of Ranka's speech were shared by pro-government right-wing handles that saw in it a “plot to overthrow” the Modi government, as Gen-Z protests in Nepal and Bangladesh did in recent years.

Ranka also said, “In the last two months, what we have achieved in Delhi, I feel that this is the biggest and most successful movement of the country after the farmers' movement (2020-21).”

He asserted that there is “a lot of anger” against the Modi government. “The same anger did the job of furthering the movement of CJP. And the same anger forced the government to bow down,” Ranka said in a fuller version of his speech shared by social media channel The News15 and others on Facebook.