Schools shut, traffic disrupted: Farmers march to Bhopal demanding 100% moong procurement at MSP, other key demands
The farmers' key demands include 100 per cent procurement of moong at MSP, resolution of issues with the e-token system, and timely availability of fertilisers.
Wielding the national flag and shouting 'Jawan, Jai Kisan' slogans, protesting farmers reached Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal on Tuesday morning and launched a protest that continued overnight, disrupting traffic on Narmadapuram Road and causing massive traffic jams. Visuals also showed clashes between protesters and police, with farmers seen climbing onto buses and breaking through barricades.
Tractor-trolleys carrying water and food accompanied the protesters. One protester told news agency PTI that the tractor-trolleys contained five days' worth of food and water, and that they would not return until their demands were met.
What are the farmers demanding?
The farmers' key demands include 100 per cent procurement of moong at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), resolution of issues with the e-token system, and the timely and adequate availability of fertilisers.
On Tuesday, a heavy police force was deployed after hundreds of farmers announced they would lay siege to the Chief Minister's residence. They were stopped before the Veer Savarkar Bridge on Hoshangabad Road.
Govt talks with farmers
Madhya Pradesh Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana met representatives of the protesting farmers at his office in Bhopal on Tuesday night and listened to their concerns.
In a statement issued late Tuesday night, Kansana said productive discussions were held on the farmers' key demands, particularly those related to the procurement of moong, and assured that the farmers' interests would be fully protected.
Reaffirming the government's commitment to farmers' welfare, Kansana said he had instructed officials to prioritise resolving their concerns and take the necessary steps on issues, including moong procurement.
He also appealed to the farmers to maintain peace and resolve the issues through dialogue, emphasising that the government and farmers are partners.
"The government's objective is to ensure farmers receive fair prices for their produce and are protected from any inconvenience," the minister added, according to PTI.
Following the discussions, Kansana wrote to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, requesting an increase in the summer moong procurement target.
In the letter, he said that to ensure farmers receive better prices and remain interested in pulse cultivation in the future, it is necessary to extend the maximum benefit of the MSP to them, which would not be possible under the procurement target fixed by the central government.
Despite the assurances, a large number of farmers remained on the streets overnight to press their demands.
Committee formed
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday said a committee comprising ministers had been formed to hold talks with the agitating farmers over their demands, and expressed confidence that a solution would be found.
He added that dialogue with the protesting farmers will also be held today.
"Farmers' Welfare Year is being celebrated throughout Madhya Pradesh. A committee has been formed to communicate with them. Yesterday, we sent our Agriculture Minister Aidal Singh Kansana to hold talks with them. Even today, Kansana and ministers Krishna Gaur, Vishwas Sarang and Rakesh Singh, along with officials, will hold a dialogue with the farmers," Yadav said, according to PTI.
Police advised commuters to take alternate routes, while the government declared a holiday for schools in nearby areas.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Aditya Raj Singh said on Wednesday that security had been stepped up in view of the protest.
“Adequate police force has been deployed to maintain law and order. Barricades have been erected to ensure smooth vehicular movement, and traffic diversions are in effect. Discussions are ongoing at senior levels. Action will be taken as per the issued instructions," PTI reported.
(With PTI inputs)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORHT News Desk
Follow the latest breaking news, major developments and agenda-setting stories from India and around the world with the newsdesk at Hindustan Times. Operating round the clock, the desk brings together experienced editors, reporters and correspondents to deliver fast, accurate and contextual reporting across subjects that influence public policy, governance, business, society and international affairs. The HT News Desk covers politics, elections, government policies, the economy, business and markets, science and technology, the environment, law and order, infrastructure, education, climate issues and geopolitics, while closely tracking developments across states, institutions and global capitals. The team also leads coverage of major breaking news events, policy announcements, court proceedings, natural disasters, public emergencies and significant international developments. Reports published by the newsdesk are based on information gathered from reporters on the ground, official statements, government agencies, court records, regulatory filings, recognised institutions and other authoritative sources. Stories undergo editorial scrutiny and verification processes to ensure accuracy, fairness and relevance, and are updated as events evolve and additional information becomes available. Whether covering a key political decision in New Delhi, an economic policy shift affecting millions, a landmark court ruling or a major global event, the HT News Desk aims to provide readers with reliable, fact-based journalism that delivers not only the latest developments but also the context and analysis needed to understand their wider implications.Read More