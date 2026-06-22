Indian tourists segregated on Vietnam cruise? Bengaluru couple reveals the reason: ‘Uncle started screaming’

A Bengaluru couple’s viral video recounting their travel experience in Vietnam has sparked a conversation online about civic sense and the reputation of Indian tourists abroad. Hanna Soosan and Athul Thej shared an Instagram video yesterday where they spoke about how Indian tourists were segregated on a cruise and given a lesson on manners instead of safety instructions. Hanna Soosan and Athul Thej spoke about their experience on a cruise in Vietnam. (Instagram/@hannasoosan)

The couple said that while embarking on a popular day cruise to Ha Long Bay and Ninh Binh, the couple noticed that their entire tour group consisted strictly of Indian nationals, segregated from a mixed-nationality group on a different level of the boat.

Initially, the couple admitted they were shocked and defensive, viewing the segregation and a subsequent lecture on "basic manners" from the tour guide as an act of racism against Indians.

(Also read: Indians dancing on Vietnam’s railway track face backlash, internet calls it “show-off”)

A lesson in manners Thej said that once they boarded the cruise, staff proceeded to give the all-Indian group a lesson on basic etiquette.

“Everyone got seated, and the guide started with the speech. So, we were expecting a safety instruction first. Then, all of a sudden, he starts with basic manners instructions — as in how you have to behave around the buffet, not to pick the food with hand, where to keep the tongs etc,” he said.

(Also read: Indian man’s loud phone call on Swiss train sparks debate on public etiquette: ‘We carry the reputation of our country’)

The couple were initially resentful of what they viewed as discriminatory behaviour on part of the cruise staff — until they realised why it was happening.