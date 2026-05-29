Indians dancing on Vietnam’s railway track face backlash, internet calls it “show-off”

Although the video does not reveal the exact location, it appears to be Hanoi Train Street in Vietnam, a famous 1,726-kilometre railway line that runs through a narrow residential area known for its cafes and tourist activity.

The caption of the post read, “Only question: why can’t we just act normal when we’re abroad? Foreign jaate hi sabka dance kyun bahar aane lagta hai? Why do we feel the need to stand out everywhere across the globe? Everyone else is sitting quietly and enjoying the moment, but our people somehow have to pull out a full Chaiyya Chaiyya performance.”

A viral video showing a group of Indians dancing on railway tracks abroad has sparked a familiar debate online around tourist behaviour and social media display culture. The clip, originally shared on Instagram by user @shweta131289 and later reshared on X by @iNikhilsaini, has drawn mixed reactions, with users split between calling it harmless fun and unnecessary attention seeking.

Mixed reactions over viral travel clip Reactions online ranged from criticism to defence of the group’s actions. One person wrote, “How to show off the money spent on Instagram.” Another said, “Is that the famous railway track from Vietnam? They are dancing on it.”

A third user commented, “Indians often suffer show-off syndrome. Many do such actions to show off to friends and family. When you go on a holiday vacation, switch off the phone and enjoy the moment. If you can't enjoy the moment then only you try to take selfies and post in status to show off that you are rocking.”

However, not everyone agreed with the criticism. One user wrote, “Kya dikkat hai isme? As long as they are not disturbing anyone. Ajeeb chul hai logo me ‘log kya kahenge’.” Another added, “You said it, Indians have so much inferiority complex, they are ignored so much in their own country that when they go abroad they do every thing to get people's attention, either dance, sing or behave aggressively, all that and that's why hated and banned everywhere.”

Another comment read, “Dekhna kahi train na aa jaye in logo ko dekh kar.”

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Some feel it is just a fun holiday moment, while others think it shows how social media is pushing people to perform or act for the camera, even while travelling abroad.

(Hindustantimes.com has reached out to the original Instagram creator for a comment on the viral video and will update the story if a response is received.)