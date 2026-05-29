Indian man in Japan calls country ‘most comfortable trap’, says easy life can kill ambition

An Indian man living in Japan has sparked a discussion online after sharing why he feels the country’s highly comfortable lifestyle can sometimes become a “trap”. Taking to Instagram, Darshan said that while Japan offers cleanliness, safety, punctual public transport and a high quality of life, the same comfort can also make people complacent. An Indian man said Japan’s clean, safe and efficient lifestyle made it hard to stay ambitious. (Instagram/unfiltered_gaijin)

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Indian man calls Japan a ‘comfortable trap’ In the video, Darshan said, “Japan is the most comfortable trap in the world. Trains are always on time, food is incredible, the city is clean, safe, and beautiful. Uh, every season has something great to offer. Uh, from snowboarding to surfing, you can do everything here. You can genuinely live a great life with an average salary, without even trying too hard.”

He added that the real problem begins when life becomes so smooth that people stop feeling the urge to push themselves. “And that's exactly the problem. So, when everything is working so perfectly, you don't want to hustle. Everything is so comfortable and, uh, you'll, you fall into this very complacent lifestyle. Uh, yeah, there is no need for hustling,” he said.

Darshan further said that, in his view, the percentage of people who hustle in Japan is lower compared to some other countries. “I fell into this trap, uh, for a while, and it took me time to realize I have become very co- comfortable with my life. And, uh, forget about escaping the loop, the hardest part is even finding such people who are really hustling,” he said.

Caption adds to the debate The video was shared with a caption that read, “Trains run on time. Food is incredible. The city is clean and safe. You can live a good life without trying too hard. And that’s exactly the problem with Japan.”

Darshan also compared his experience with friends in the United States, adding, “My friends in the USA are exhausted surrounded by people building and grinding and wants to take break just to breathe. Meanwhile I’m in Japan trying to find people who want to build something and pump the external motivation.”

Watch the clip here: