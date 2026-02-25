Bengaluru techies in Japan reveal salary details, mention paying ‘ ₹3 lakh in taxes’

A viral video by content creator Dolesh offers a rare look into the financial realities of Indian software engineers living in Japan. While many dream of moving abroad for better pay, two techies hailing from Bengaluru shared that the starting salary for techies in Japan begins at around 3 million yen, which translates to roughly ₹17 lakh. However, as the video reveals, these figures come with significant caveats, including high tax brackets and a unique work culture. The content creator with two techies from Bengaluru. (Instagram/@200journeys)

“Kaun kaun Japan aana chahta hai batao [Tell me who wants to relocate to Japan],” the content creator Dolesh wrote. In the video, he shares that he met two software engineers from Bengaluru at an Indian eatery in Japan.

Also Read: Techie who lost ₹32 LPA job turned layoff into a head start: ‘They are paying me to find my next job’

During the conversation, he asks the men about the starting salaries of techies in Japan. “What is the starting package for software engineers in Japan?” Dolesh asks.

They respond that the starting salary is around 3 million yen which, when converted to INR, is about ₹17 lakh. Dolesh continues, “And after two or three years of experience, what is the annual income?”

One of the men responds, “It will be around 4.5 to 5 million yen.” The content creator reacts, “So almost double.” The men clarify that it would be around ₹30 lakh. Then they share that they are paying close to ₹3 lakh in tax over their annual earnings.