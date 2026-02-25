Bengaluru techies in Japan reveal salary details, mention paying ‘ ₹3 lakh in taxes’
While some were impressed by the earnings of the software engineers in Japan, a few argued that the salary range was low.
A viral video by content creator Dolesh offers a rare look into the financial realities of Indian software engineers living in Japan. While many dream of moving abroad for better pay, two techies hailing from Bengaluru shared that the starting salary for techies in Japan begins at around 3 million yen, which translates to roughly ₹17 lakh. However, as the video reveals, these figures come with significant caveats, including high tax brackets and a unique work culture.
“Kaun kaun Japan aana chahta hai batao [Tell me who wants to relocate to Japan],” the content creator Dolesh wrote. In the video, he shares that he met two software engineers from Bengaluru at an Indian eatery in Japan.
Also Read: Techie who lost ₹32 LPA job turned layoff into a head start: ‘They are paying me to find my next job’
During the conversation, he asks the men about the starting salaries of techies in Japan. “What is the starting package for software engineers in Japan?” Dolesh asks.
They respond that the starting salary is around 3 million yen which, when converted to INR, is about ₹17 lakh. Dolesh continues, “And after two or three years of experience, what is the annual income?”
One of the men responds, “It will be around 4.5 to 5 million yen.” The content creator reacts, “So almost double.” The men clarify that it would be around ₹30 lakh. Then they share that they are paying close to ₹3 lakh in tax over their annual earnings.
How did social media react?
The video prompted a series of responses. A few also reacted using fire or clapping emoticons. However, some social media users argued that a high salary may sound nice, but only those staying there know the reality of Japan’s work culture.
An individual commented, "Everyone might like to see and hear this, but in reality, things are different. They know what their condition is there.” Another expressed, “15 lakhs salary aur 3 lakhs taxes means waaat.”
Also Read: Indian-origin techie says joining AI startup in San Francisco transformed his career: 'We work 9-to-9, six days a week'
A third posted, “Are they doing something for Passive income? I think that package is still too low with the tax charged.” A fourth wrote, “No point talking about Indian man rupee conversion. You earn in Japan and spend in Japan. How does it matter what the value is in India? Japan is a far more expensive country than India.”
Who is Dolesh?
Explaining the reason behind his social media channels, Dolesh wrote on YouTube, “Hi, this is Dolesh here from Mumbai & I make videos every now & then about Travel, Food, Events, Hotels, Life, Festivals & Culture.”
He also revealed the reason behind the name of his channel, 200Journeys. “WHY 200JOURNEYS? HOW I GOT THIS NAME? Bcoz my target is to earn 200CR! Yes, you read it correct. So, that's how I got this name. 200 from my goal & added journeys behind that. Coz more than destination journey matters!” he added.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More