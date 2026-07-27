‘Integral part of society, shouldn't be ostracised’: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on LGBTQ+

“Some are innate, determined by nature itself; neither we nor they can do anything about it—that is simply how they were born. However, some are acquired later due to mindset, or arise from physical inclinations,” he said.

Bhagwat also spoke about how people realise that they are a part of the LGBTQ+ community, and said that while some are just “born that way”, others realise it later in life.

The RSS chief was speaking at an event in Telangana when he made the remarks. He said that LGBTQ+ community is present worldwide and hence, it cannot be claimed that they were absent in India. “We are human too, and it existed among us as well,” he said.

cRashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Sunday that LGBTQ+ community is a part of the Indian society and should not be ostracised from society.

‘Our traditions acknowledged their existence’ The RSS chief highlighted that the Indian society has long made space for the LGBTQ+ community and that it teaches not to view people from the community from the lens of inferiority.

“We made quiet arrangements for them. Our tradition acknowledged their existence, noting that while some might be curable, those that are not, they are human beings too and have a right to live,” he said.

Bhagwat also spoke about the traditions of the community and how the Indian society “maintained a sympathetic attitude toward them” and recognised them as integral part of our society.

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“We are taught not to view them with a sense of inferiority…Even today, we see that they have their own deities, shrines, and even Mahamandaleshwars who participate in the Kumbh Mela too. Rather than making unnecessary noise or fanfare about these matters, we handled them quietly to ensure society maintained a sympathetic attitude toward them. We made proper, discreet arrangements, recognizing them as integral parts of our own society,” he said.

Bhagwat on gender roles The RSS chief also spoke about gender disparity and roles and said that neither women nor men can do “everything” on their own and have to come together to make somethin happen.

“Like there is a discussion about who is superior, whether a man or a woman is superior. So naturally those who are in favour of men will say that men are superior. Those who are in favour of women say that women are superior,” he said.

He said that women stay in families “as slaves” and that marriage is a “slavery trap” and questioned why should that be the case if we accept that women are “suprerior”.

“Now this is once again the dispute of superior and junior. If we accept this, then all the questions arise--that if women are superior, then why should they remain as slaves in the family? Why accept a marriage that traps you in slavery? A woman can do everything--this is an illusion. It's not like that. A man can do everything--this is also an illusion. If something has to happen somewhere, it is necessary for men and women to be together,” Bhagwat said.

(With inputs from ANI)