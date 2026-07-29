‘Allegations warrant…’: SC paves way for independent probe into ‘attacks’ on students, cops during CJP protests

The Supreme Court on Tuesday paved the way for an independent inquiry into allegations of police excesses as well as attacks on police personnel during the recent student protests, holding that allegations disclosed a prima facie case warranting a “thorough, fair and impartial” investigation by a high-powered panel, granting interim protection to protesting students and directing the immediate release of all detained minors without criminal antecedents. "Once the protocol is in place, whosoever has taken law into their own hands, committed atrocities against innocent people, law should deal with them," the Supreme Court said. (PTI)

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued notices to the Union government and the chief secretaries of Delhi, Maharashtra, Bihar, Assam, Kerala, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, observing that the competing allegations emerging from the nationwide protests could not be resolved without an impartial, evidence-based investigation.

“The allegations by petitioners make out a prima facie case for an independent probe,” recorded the court in its order, adding that such an inquiry must equally examine concerns raised by the families of injured police personnel and the submissions made by the Centre.

The court, however, deferred the constitution of the proposed committee, granting the Union and the concerned states time to place their versions on record before deciding its composition.

‘No coercive action’ In the meantime, it ordered preservation of all CCTV footage, drone recordings, body-worn camera footage, wireless communication records and PCR calls, directed police not to release protesters’ personal data or digital records into the public domain, restrained authorities from taking coercive action against protesting students even as probes could continue, and ordered the release of all detained protesters below 18 years of age and those who did not have criminal antecedents. The protection, the court clarified, would not extend to antisocial elements or persons with criminal antecedents.

The order came on a batch of petitions alleging excessive force during student protests , including the July 20 march to Parliament in Delhi and subsequent stirs in several states.

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The proceedings saw the bench repeatedly underscore that peaceful protests enjoy constitutional protection, even as it acknowledged that violence by either side deserved equal scrutiny.

“It was completely a peaceful protest by students raising demands. Such a protest is permissible and protected under the Constitution,” observed the CJI, while cautioning that peaceful demonstrations often witness the entry of “uninvited guests with agendas” who end up becoming “co-hosts”.

“Why should there not be an independent probe into all of this?” the bench asked.