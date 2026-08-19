Delhi couple held for selling ₹1.10-cr Gurugram flat using forged documents

A Delhi couple has been arrested for allegedly selling a ₹1.10-crore flat in Gurugram using fake documents, police said on Wednesday. The complainant paid the entire ₹1.10 crore to the accused in instalments on different dates. (Representational)

The accused, identified as Bhanu Priya Narang (33) and her husband Dhruv Sharma (35), allegedly used a fake bank statement, foreclosure-related screenshots and documents purportedly showing a bank no-objection certificate (NOC) to convince the buyer that there were no dues on the property, police said.

According to police, a man lodged a complaint on April 4 alleging that the couple had agreed to sell him a flat in Sushant Lok Phase-2 for ₹1.10 crore.

The accused had informed him that a bank loan was outstanding on the flat and assured him that the loan would be cleared and the bank NOC and original documents would subsequently be handed over, police said.

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The complainant paid the entire ₹1.10 crore to the accused in instalments on different dates.

To convince him that the loan had been repaid, the accused allegedly showed him a bank statement and screenshots related to the foreclosure of the loan. Relying on these documents, the complainant was allegedly taken into confidence, police said.

On January 23, 2025, the sale deed of the flat was executed in the name of the complainant and his wife.

However, subsequent verification with the bank revealed that a loan of ₹35.70 lakh was still outstanding against the property. The bank statement shown by the accused was also allegedly found to be fake, police said.

Following the complaint, a case was registered under relevant sections at Sector 56 police station.

The police team arrested both accused on Tuesday. The husband and wife are residents of Delhi, police said.

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"During police interrogation, it emerged that the accused had sold the said flat to the complainant. Despite not clearing the outstanding bank loan of ₹35.70 lakh on the flat, the accused showed fake photographs/documents relating to the bank statement/NOC to convince the complainant that the loan had been cleared," a senior investigating officer said.

"By concealing the actual status of the loan, the accused obtained the entire sale consideration from the complainant and sold the flat without clearing the bank loan," the officer said.

Police said they are verifying each fact and piece of evidence related to the case in accordance with law, and further action will be taken on the basis of the evidence.

Investigation into the case is underway.