Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Ludhiana: Bizman alleges ₹95-lakh fraud by using forged bills, Ahmedabad trader booked

    The complainant, Gurmeet Singh, told police that he had a business partnership with a Dubai-based Sheikh and that Manoj Kamlesh Bhai, a resident of Ahmedabad, was facilitating the business dealings between them

    Published on: Aug 18, 2026, 08:00:30 IST
    By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
    Prefer HTPrefer HTPrefer HTon Google
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    A city businessman has alleged that an Ahmedabad-based trader, who acted as an intermediary between him and his Dubai-based business partner, defrauded them of around 95.65 lakh by allegedly using forged bills of lading to show delivery of goods.

    The Focal Point police have conducted a preliminary inquiry into the complaint before registering a case. (HT File)
    The Focal Point police have conducted a preliminary inquiry into the complaint before registering a case. (HT File)

    The complainant, Gurmeet Singh, told police that he had a business partnership with a Dubai-based Sheikh and that Manoj Kamlesh Bhai, a resident of Ahmedabad, was facilitating the business dealings between them. According to the complaint, Bhai allegedly prepared and sent forged bills of lading to support the transaction and convince the Dubai-based partner that the goods had been delivered.

    The complainant alleged that, relying on the documents and representations made by Bhai, his Dubai-based partner proceeded with the transaction, following which UAE Dirham 367,250, equivalent to around 95.65 lakh, was allegedly misappropriated.

    The Focal Point police have conducted a preliminary inquiry into the complaint before registering a case against Bhai under Sections 467, 468, 471 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to forgery, use of forged documents and cheating.

    ASI Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Police are examining the bills of lading and other documents used in the transaction, besides tracing the flow of the disputed amount and also the circumstances of the transaction and the role of the accused.”

    recommendedIcon
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Bizman Alleges ₹95-lakh Fraud By Using Forged Bills, Ahmedabad Trader Booked
    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Ludhiana: Bizman Alleges ₹95-lakh Fraud By Using Forged Bills, Ahmedabad Trader Booked
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • httechlogowhite
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes