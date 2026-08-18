Ludhiana: Bizman alleges ₹95-lakh fraud by using forged bills, Ahmedabad trader booked

A city businessman has alleged that an Ahmedabad-based trader, who acted as an intermediary between him and his Dubai-based business partner, defrauded them of around ₹95.65 lakh by allegedly using forged bills of lading to show delivery of goods. The Focal Point police have conducted a preliminary inquiry into the complaint before registering a case. (HT File)

The complainant, Gurmeet Singh, told police that he had a business partnership with a Dubai-based Sheikh and that Manoj Kamlesh Bhai, a resident of Ahmedabad, was facilitating the business dealings between them. According to the complaint, Bhai allegedly prepared and sent forged bills of lading to support the transaction and convince the Dubai-based partner that the goods had been delivered.

The complainant alleged that, relying on the documents and representations made by Bhai, his Dubai-based partner proceeded with the transaction, following which UAE Dirham 367,250, equivalent to around ₹95.65 lakh, was allegedly misappropriated.

The Focal Point police have conducted a preliminary inquiry into the complaint before registering a case against Bhai under Sections 467, 468, 471 and 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), pertaining to forgery, use of forged documents and cheating.

ASI Ranjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said, “Police are examining the bills of lading and other documents used in the transaction, besides tracing the flow of the disputed amount and also the circumstances of the transaction and the role of the accused.”