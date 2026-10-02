‘Next target is 1 million’: Father celebrates daughter hitting 500K Instagram followers

A father’s reaction to his daughter reaching a major milestone on Instagram has won hearts online. Content creator Urwashi Palandurkar recently reached 500,000 followers, and decided to share the moment with her father. Father celebrates daughter’s Instagram success. (Instagram/@urwashi_18)

What followed was an emotional celebration as he checked her Instagram profile, realised how far she had come and hugged her with excitement. The wholesome moment has since drawn plenty of love from viewers.

Daughter reaches 500K Instagram followers In the video, Urwashi asks her father to open her Instagram profile on his phone. As he looks at the page, he notices that her follower count has reached 500K.

He immediately becomes excited and hugs his daughter. He then thanks the people who have supported her and praises her talent. Before the celebration ends, he sets his sights on her next goal, saying that 1 million followers should be the next target.

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Urwashi later celebrates the milestone by cutting a cake and thanking her followers for helping her reach the number.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Urwashi opened up about how her content journey began. She recalled recording videos on her terrace and spending hours editing them before gradually reaching smaller milestones.

She also remembered being stuck at 99,000 followers for weeks before finally crossing the 100K mark. Reaching 500K, she said, left her emotional.

"This page is one thing I poured my whole heart and soul into with full honesty, love and passion, and seeing this number today makes me so overwhelmed," she wrote.

Urwashi also thanked her friends, family and followers for standing by her throughout the journey.

Watch the full video below: