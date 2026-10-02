‘Next target is 1 million’: Father celebrates daughter hitting 500K Instagram followers
A content creator’s father had the sweetest reaction after she reached 500K followers on Instagram.
A father’s reaction to his daughter reaching a major milestone on Instagram has won hearts online. Content creator Urwashi Palandurkar recently reached 500,000 followers, and decided to share the moment with her father.
What followed was an emotional celebration as he checked her Instagram profile, realised how far she had come and hugged her with excitement. The wholesome moment has since drawn plenty of love from viewers.
Daughter reaches 500K Instagram followers
In the video, Urwashi asks her father to open her Instagram profile on his phone. As he looks at the page, he notices that her follower count has reached 500K.
He immediately becomes excited and hugs his daughter. He then thanks the people who have supported her and praises her talent. Before the celebration ends, he sets his sights on her next goal, saying that 1 million followers should be the next target.
(Also Read: ‘Focus on impact’: Ex-Meta executive reveals Mark Zuckerberg’s work lesson, now runs $1 billion firm)
Urwashi later celebrates the milestone by cutting a cake and thanking her followers for helping her reach the number.
Sharing the video on Instagram, Urwashi opened up about how her content journey began. She recalled recording videos on her terrace and spending hours editing them before gradually reaching smaller milestones.
She also remembered being stuck at 99,000 followers for weeks before finally crossing the 100K mark. Reaching 500K, she said, left her emotional.
"This page is one thing I poured my whole heart and soul into with full honesty, love and passion, and seeing this number today makes me so overwhelmed," she wrote.
Urwashi also thanked her friends, family and followers for standing by her throughout the journey.
Watch the full video below:
Internet reacts to father's emotional reaction
The video has received several congratulatory messages from viewers, with many particularly touched by her father's reaction.
"Congratulations dear, keep going," one person wrote.
"So sweet. God bless you, beta," another commented.
"Your growth literally feels so personal," a viewer said.
(Also Read: NRI couple funds international trips worth ₹40 lakh without ‘brand sponsor or salary’)
"We are with you till your endless goals," another person wrote.
Others praised the father-daughter moment and wished Urwashi continued success.
"Congratulations, you absolutely deserve this and so much more! So happy to see you grow and shine," one comment read.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORVaishali Kapila
Vaishali Kapila is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where she covers internet culture, viral social media moments, human interest stories and workplace trends. She believes the best stories often come from ordinary experiences and everyday conversations. Through her stories, she aims to help readers understand not just what is trending, but why it matters. Vaishali has over five years of experience in digital journalism. Before joining Hindustan Times, she worked as a Sub Editor at NDTV, where she specialised in food and travel writing. Over the years, she has written and edited stories on recipes, nutrition, restaurants, destinations and travel trends, while building expertise in digital storytelling and audience-focused content. Today, her work spans topics including consumer issues, lifestyle, workplace trends and stories that reflect everyday life. She enjoys finding fresh angles, speaking with people and adding context that helps readers make sense of a story.Read More