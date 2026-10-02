NRI couple funds international trips worth ₹40 lakh without ‘brand sponsor or salary’

The rising costs of global travel often keep budget-conscious individuals from fulfilling their wanderlust. However, one NRI couple claims that a real estate hack is helping them to travel the world entirely for free. Sharing their experience online, the Europe-based creators revealed that they have undertaken six major international trips without relying on corporate sponsors or their salaries. An NRI claims that she and her family went on six international trips for free. (Instagram/swedentamilkudumbam)

“Since 2022, we are traveling for free. We have done six international trips and we paid nothing for them. No brand sponsor us and not from our salary,” Nithya said in a video shared on Instagram.

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She said that the trips cost them close to ₹40 lakh. Giving a breakdown: She continued, “How much our trips actually cost us. Greece around 5 lakhs, Paris 5 lakhs, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia 20 lakhs and our Norway trip 3.5 lakhs. Around 40 lakhs.”

Who paid? The NRI said, “Every time we travel, our house doesn't sit empty. We list it on Airbnb, booking.com and vrbo.”

“Since 2022, we’ve traveled internationally without spending a dime! All thanks to renting our home on Airbnb,” the NRI wrote on the Instagram page she manages with her husband.

The Instagram page “swedentamilkudumbam” is run by a husband-wife duo, Prashant and Nithya. They work as data professionals in Sweden.

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The Tamil couple shares videos about their life in Sweden. Furthermore, they post content about their travels across Europe and other parts of the world.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Hindustantimes.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)