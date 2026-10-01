US-returned NRI says ‘India is cheaper’ is misleading, shares 13 other misconceptions

An entrepreneur who moved back to India from the US has shared a list of misconceptions he believes NRIs often have before returning to the country. Among the misconceptions he highlighted was the belief that “India is cheaper”. (Representational image generated using AI)

Gaurav Dutta, a former Tesla employee who said he moved back to India in December 2024 while continuing to manage his US rental properties, shared the list in an Instagram post. “This is what nobody tells NRIs before they move back,” the text on the video read.

Among the misconceptions he highlighted was the belief that “India is cheaper”. Dutta said that while rent and domestic help may cost less in India, several major expenses can still be significant. “‘India is cheaper’. I mean rent is, help is but an International school, a car, a 3BHK in Gurgaon are not cheap,” he wrote.

He also listed several tax-related misconceptions. Dutta said that people should not assume they can figure out taxes after they’ve landed in India, as the date of arrival can affect their residency status for the financial year.

Another misconception, according to him, is that India immediately taxes all US income after an NRI returns. Dutta said that many returning Indians may qualify for Resident but Not Ordinarily Resident (RNOR) status for two or, in some cases, three years, depending on their circumstances.

He also cautioned NRIs about their NRE accounts. He explained that once a person becomes a resident, the account needs to be redesignated, and leaving it unchanged could create FEMA-related issues.