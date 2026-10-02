Sujeet shocks Olympic champion Kiyooka, enters final; Dipanshi reaches bronze play-off

The two wrestlers were tied 3-3 at the end but Sujeet was declared a winner on criteria, having scored a bigger scoring move.

Sujeet trailed 0-2 at the end of the first period but scored three points in the second period in a tight semifinal while the Japanese added one more.

Nagoya, Sujeet Kalkal came from behind to shock Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka as he powered into the men's 65kg gold medal round while Dipanshi Phogat earned a place in women's bronze play-off here Friday.

What are Dipanshi Phogat's prospects after her loss in the pre-quarterfinals?

What are Dipanshi Phogat's prospects after her loss in the pre-quarterfinals?

What were Sujeet Kalkal's performances like in the earlier rounds of the tournament?

What were Sujeet Kalkal's performances like in the earlier rounds of the tournament?

How did Sujeet Kalkal manage to defeat Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka in the semifinals?

How did Sujeet Kalkal manage to defeat Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka in the semifinals?

Before that Sujeet first outclassed Afghanistan's Sayed Omar Zazai by technical superiority and produced a clinical performance against Iran's Abbas Ebrahimzadehsavadkouhi in the quarterfinal, winning by technical superiority without losing a point..

He will now fight for the gold medal against Tajikistan's Abdulmazhid Kudiev..

Sujeet was given an early scare by Zazai, who immediately found a two-pointer and then pushed the Indian out to take a 3-0 lead. The Indian, however, quickly turned the bout around with a push-out and a shoulder throw to move ahead 5-3.

He then added four more points with another throw and a roll to complete victory and progress to the quarterfinals.

Against Abbas, Sujeet made his intentions clear within the opening 20 seconds, executing a shoulder throw from a standing position. He was initially awarded four points but the move was revised to two as Abbas did not land in a danger position.

Sujeet soon came close to securing a fall, but Abbas managed to escape, with the Indian adding two more points.

When the Iranian attempted a leg attack, Sujeet countered effectively to move 6-0 ahead. Abbas struggled to mount any sustained attack as the Indian repeatedly thwarted his attempts with headlocks.

Sujeet converted another right-leg attack into points to take an imposing 8-0 lead at the end of the first period.

The Indian needed little time in the second period, executing another takedown to complete a 10-0 technical superiority win and book his place in the semi-finals.

Sujeet will next face home favourite and Olympic champion Kotaro Kiyooka for a place in the gold-medal bout.

Earlier, young Indian wrestler Dipanshi Phogat suffered a 0-10 technical superiority defeat against formidable Japanese Yui Susaki in the women's 50kg pre-quarterfinal. But since Susaki, expectedly, made the final. Dipanshi bounced back in medal contention.

She won the repechage round 10-0 against Cambodia's Samnang Dit and will take on Kazakhstan's Zeinip Bayanova in the bronze play-off.

Rajat Ruhul exited the men's 125kg competition after losing his pre-quarterfinal 3-8 to Kazakhstan's Yedige Kassimbekin.

Priya Malik was also eliminated after losing 1-6 to Kyrgyzstan's Aiperi Medet Kyzy in the women's 76kg pre-quarterfinal.

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