India at Asian Games Full Results Day 14: Women's hockey gold after 44 years, medals in archery, wrestling and boxing make it a memorable day

The medal rush continued for the Indian contingent on Day 14 of the Asian Games, with the women's hockey team, boxers Lovlina Borgohain, Parveen Hooda, and Ankush, wrestler Sujeet, and the women's recurve archery team bringing gold medals, taking the medal tally beyond 70. The biggest achievement came in women's hockey, where India clinched a gold medal after 44 years, with the previous one dating back to 1982. With this victory, the Indian women's team also secured qualification for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The Indian women's hockey team wins gold at the Asian Games. (PTI)

Lovlina became the first Indian woman boxer since Mary Kom in 2014 to bring a gold medal at the Asian Games. Kumkum Mohod and Dhiraj Bommadevara brought further glory after winning silver in the mixed recurve team event, after going down to China in the final. Parveen Hooda and Anuksh took the boxing gold medal tally to 3 after winning their respective bouts, while Sujeet claimed the top prize in men's freestyle 65kg wrestling.

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India will have more opportunities to add to its gold medal tally as two more boxers fight for the top prize. The Indian women's hockey team will also take on China in the final later in the day.