Guwahati, Assamese film 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' , a dark comedy on the life of a thief against the backdrop of the state's social and political landscape, has been chosen for screening in Peru's Trujillo International Independent Film Festival, its director Bidyut Kotoky said on Friday. Peru''s Trujillo International Independent Film Fest to screen Assamese dark comedy Moi Eti Nixhasor

The film has also been nominated to the Cinejoy Viewers Voice feature film competition at San Jose, California.

"Our film Moi Eti Nixhasor is selected for screening at the upcoming Trujillo International Independent Film Festival in Peru. This is a proud moment for the entire crew," National Award-winning filmmaker Kotoky told PTI.

He said that the film will also be screened at the Cinejoy Viewers Voice festival in the competition section.

"It is an audience-driven online film competition, presented in partnership with the renowned Conquest Film Festival. This virtual festival skips traditional gatekeepers by putting the judging power directly into the hands of the audience," he added.

The film recently won three awards at the California-based IndieFEST film awards and Crown Point International Film Festival in Chicago.

'Moi Eti Nixhasor' is a poignant exploration of resilience and moral ambiguity. It follows the story of Koduwa, a cunning village thief, who navigates social unrest and prejudice with wit and heart. "By the time our story ends, the audience is confronted with a poignant question who is actually the real thief?" Kotoky said.

Earlier, 'Moi Eti Nixhasor' won 'Best Dark Comedy' and 'Best Editor' awards at the WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival 2026. It also won the 'Award of Excellence Special Mention' at the Accolade Global Film Competition in the USA.

The lead role is played by noted theatre actor Gunomoni Baruah, while several senior and junior artistes of the Assamese film industry have enacted other important characters.

Based on a true story written by senior journalist Anuradha Sharma Pujari, the film has been produced by the National Film Development Corporation and production house Red River and Blue Hills.

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