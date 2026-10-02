Sundeep Kishan calls out ‘targeted anti tweets’ against him and Sigma, warns ‘paid’ trolls: ‘You have more to lose than me’
Sundeep Kishan accused an unseen force of orchestrating negative tweets against him and his film Sigma, claiming it's a paid PR campaign.
A day before the release of Sigma, actor Sundeep Kishan called out what he described as a “wave of targeted tweets” against him and his film. While he did not name anyone, Sundeep alleged that the negative posts were part of a paid PR campaign. Actor Jyotika later came out in his support, writing, “Truth always comes out.”
Sundeep Kishan calls out paid negative PR against Sigma
On Thursday, Sundeep took to X (formerly Twitter) and, without naming anyone, called out those allegedly running paid negative PR against his film. He shared a tweet that read, “I see a lot of targeted anti Tweets coming at me & my film over the last few days lol. I know exactly the people behind this & paying for this as well… Just reminding you that you have more to lose than me…Direct ayipithe andaru dorikipitharu mari.. choosukondi (If it becomes too direct, everyone will get caught, so be careful).”
Fans supported Sundeep and asked him not to let the negativity affect him. One comment read, “Give your best and let them bark.” Another commented, “Just Ignore The Hated Tweets And Focus On Your Positive Tweets.” Another user wrote, “Please reveal their names, bro. Let everyone know.” One more tweet read, “Hi Sundeep. Let the negativity not affect you. You had been working hard for the last 16-17 years or even more, and the time has come for your hard work to reap results. All the best, hero.”
About Sigma
Sigma marks Jason Sanjay’s directorial debut. The film was initially scheduled to release on July 31. However, its release was postponed as Vijay’s much-delayed final film, Jana Nayagan, was scheduled to hit screens on July 23. Produced by Lyca Productions, Sigma is a heist comedy starring Sundeep Kishan, Faria Abdullah, Sampath Raj, Shiv Panditt, Yog Japee, Sheela Rajkumar, Raju Sundaram and others. Thaman S has composed the film’s music.
The film has finally been released in Tamil and Telugu today, October 2. Jason previously described Sigma as the story of a man fighting for his identity.
Jason has also revealed that even his father, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay, has not watched the film yet, but said he believes his father will be proud when he eventually watches it.
Jyotika also took to Instagram to cheer for Jason’s directorial debut. She wrote, “Dear @jason.sanjay official and team, My heartfelt wishes for SIGMA. Been watching your promotions with so much joy. Seeing the young man you've grown into- so mature, composed, real, and above all, the finest son to your parents- tells me you deserve every bit of the success coming your way. Wishing you and the whole team a wonderful release. May God bless you always.”
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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