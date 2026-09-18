Sundeep Kishan fires back at questions about success; sticks up for Faria Abdullah, Anaswara: ‘We hesitate to encourage’
While promoting Sigma in Hyderabad, Sundeep Kishan schooled reporters for not supporting Telugu actors enough. Here's what happened.
Actors Sundeep Kishan and Faria Abdullah recently promoted their upcoming Tamil film Sigma in Hyderabad. The film marks the debut of Vijay’s son, Jason Sanjay, in Kollywood. Sundeep stuck up for his co-star Faria Abdullah and Anaswara Rajan, and schooled a reporter for questioning their success ratios. (Also Read: Sobhita Dhulipala says Telugu people are their own enemies: ‘Wishing our community can grow a spine’)
Sundeep Kishan fires back at questions on success
At the press meet, Sundeep was asked how he keeps trying new things, regardless of whether they work at the box office. The actor candidly mentioned that it was because he loved his work, pointing out that he could’ve earned more on the stock market if acting wasn’t what he wanted to pursue.
He then said, “Don’t take this the wrong way, but the questions Faria was asked were really hectic. She came here happily because this is the biggest and best film of her career. But then she’s asked about her success ratio. She has done so much by 25: she has made so many films, bought a house and a car, and kept her parents happy. She has won awards, but no one’s talking about this.” Faria tapped his shoulder, thanking him for sticking up for her.
Sundeep then hinted at how Anaswara Rajan was recently compared to Mamitha Baiju when she attended a Telugu press meet. “A few days ago, another actress was asked similar questions at a press meet. She recently saw stardom, and I like her acting,” he said, adding, “But she’s asked how another actress who worked with her has given three blockbuster films back-to-back, and why she didn’t get similar collections. But she struggled so hard to get this far. Give her five minutes to finally celebrate. Everyone has their own process and journey.”
When Anaswara was recently in Hyderabad for an event, she was asked, “Your friend Mamitha Baiju got ₹200 crore films back-to-back, a hat-trick in India. The first one is Deepika Padukone, the second is Alia Bhatt, and the third is Mamitha to achieve that. What’s your reaction?” Even as those on stage with her looked awkward, Anaswara said, “I’m so happy for her. We both are rooting for each other.” The two acted together in the Malayalam films Super Sharanya (2022) and Pranaya Vilasam (2023).
Questions why Telugu people aren’t celebrated at home
Sundeep also stated that when he was promoting Sigma in Tamil Nadu, no one questioned why he was chosen for it. And yet, back home, there have been constant questions about it. “In Tamil, no one questioned why he picked me for Sigma. But in Telugu, there have been constant questions of why me. For example, Baahubali was declared a flop in the Telugu states upon its release. Same with Pushpa and Pushpa 2. Why are we hesitating to encourage our people? If one among us is doing well outside, we should feel proud about it. But we dilute it with questions like these,” he said.
Interestingly, Sobhita Dhulipala also recently pointed out how Telugu people hesitate to support their own when they’re making it big. Sigma is releasing in theatres on October 2.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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