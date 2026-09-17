Sobhita Dhulipala agrees that Teluguites are their own enemies: ‘Wishing our community can grow a spine’
An Instagram influencer made a video stating that 'the only enemy of a Telugu person is another Telugu person'. Sobhita Dhulipala agreed.
Actor Sobhita Dhulipala took part in pageants, was featured in a Kingfisher calendar, and worked with directors like Anurag Kashyap and Geetu Mohandas, all while being a Telugu girl – a rarity here. She seemed to say just as much when she agreed with an Instagram influencer who called Teluguites their own enemies. Sobhita even spoke about leaving home at 16 because the environment in the Telugu states was ‘deeply judgemental’.
Sobhita Dhulipala on Teluguites needing to grow a spine
An Instagram influencer named Ahalya from Hyderabad recently posted a video in which she said, “The only enemy of a Telugu person is another Telugu person. No, seriously, hear me out, and it’s honestly quite sad. We’re some of the least supportive people when it comes to our community. Someone starts a new business, opens a restaurant, creates something different, and instead of asking, how can I support this? The first reaction is usually, what’s so great about it?” She also pointed out that while Telugu people often talk about movies, pride, and culture, they rarely root for one another.
Sobhita commented under her post with a ‘100’ emoji, agreeing with her. She also added, “I packed my bags and left for Mumbai at age 16, with no guarantee of making it but I took my chance cus it was clear to me that the environment here felt deeply resistant and judgemental of anyone who dares to dream, especially if you’re an outsider to whichever field you want to enter. Double dose if you’re a woman.” The actor hoped that things had changed now and that the Telugu community grows a spine, adding, “Well, this was a while ago and I do hope things are different now. Here’s wishing everyone in our community can grow wings (and a spine).”
About Sobhita Dhulipala’s life and career
Sobhita was born in Tenali, Andhra Pradesh, to Merchant Navy engineer Venugopala Rao and primary school teacher Santha Kamakshi. She grew up in Visakhapatnam and moved to Mumbai when she was 16. She studied corporate law and represented India in Miss Earth 2013. She debuted on-screen in 2016 with Anurag Kashyap’s Raman Raghav 2.0 with Vicky Kaushal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She has since starred in films such as Goodachari, Moothon, and Ponniyin Selvan, and in series such as Made in Heaven, Bard of Blood, and The Night Manager. In 2022, Sobhita began dating Naga Chaitanya and married him in Hyderabad in December 2024.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
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