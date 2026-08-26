Sobhita Dhulipala says she saw Naga Chaitanya only once a month in the first year of their marriage; here's why
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married in December 2024. Sobhita shared insights about balancing their careers and relationship.
Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in 2024. Nearly two years into their marriage, Sobhita has opened up about how she never imagined marrying an actor. She also spoke about adjusting to married life, revealing that their demanding work schedules meant they spent very little time together during their first year of marriage.
Sobhita Dhulipala on marriage life with Naga Chaitanya
In an interview with Vogue India, Sobhita recalled her traditional Telugu wedding ceremony and said, “I didn’t think I’d end up with someone who’s an actor or from my state, but I always wanted a wedding that had my culture’s nuances. It was part of the fantasy from when I was a child.”
Talking about navigating a new marriage when both partners are ambitious and public figures, Sobhita said, “Within a few weeks of being married [in December 2024], I left to shoot in Tamil Nadu. I was there for over 150 days and in the first year of our marriage, I probably saw him maybe once a month, so we were still understanding this mix together. Now, in the past few months, we’re adapting to life. The one thing I know is we both prioritise what’s needed to keep the connection healthy.”
About Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's relationship
The couple kept their relationship private for a long time. However, in 2022, fans began speculating that Chaitanya was dating Sobhita after pictures of the two on vacation surfaced online. They made their relationship official in August 2024 when they got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala later tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios, surrounded by close family and friends. Before this, Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple parted ways in 2021 after four years of marriage.
About Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's upcoming work
Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller Cheekatilo. Directed by Sharan Koppisetty, the film was produced by D Suresh Babu and also starred Vishwadev Rachakonda. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Tamil sci-fi drama Vettuvam, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith.
Chaitanya will next be seen in Vrushakarma. Directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava, with Jayaram and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in December this year, although the exact release date has not yet been announced.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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