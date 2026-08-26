Sobhita Dhulipala says she saw Naga Chaitanya only once a month in the first year of their marriage; here's why

Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala tied the knot in an intimate yet grand wedding ceremony in 2024. Nearly two years into their marriage, Sobhita has opened up about how she never imagined marrying an actor. She also spoke about adjusting to married life, revealing that their demanding work schedules meant they spent very little time together during their first year of marriage. Sobhita Dhulipala talks about her marriage to Naga Chaitanya. (Photo: Instagram)

Sobhita Dhulipala on marriage life with Naga Chaitanya In an interview with Vogue India, Sobhita recalled her traditional Telugu wedding ceremony and said, “I didn’t think I’d end up with someone who’s an actor or from my state, but I always wanted a wedding that had my culture’s nuances. It was part of the fantasy from when I was a child.”

Talking about navigating a new marriage when both partners are ambitious and public figures, Sobhita said, “Within a few weeks of being married [in December 2024], I left to shoot in Tamil Nadu. I was there for over 150 days and in the first year of our marriage, I probably saw him maybe once a month, so we were still understanding this mix together. Now, in the past few months, we’re adapting to life. The one thing I know is we both prioritise what’s needed to keep the connection healthy.”

About Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's relationship The couple kept their relationship private for a long time. However, in 2022, fans began speculating that Chaitanya was dating Sobhita after pictures of the two on vacation surfaced online. They made their relationship official in August 2024 when they got engaged in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala later tied the knot on December 4, 2024, in a traditional Telugu ceremony at Hyderabad's Annapurna Studios, surrounded by close family and friends. Before this, Chaitanya was married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The couple parted ways in 2021 after four years of marriage.

About Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya's upcoming work Sobhita was last seen in the Telugu crime thriller Cheekatilo. Directed by Sharan Koppisetty, the film was produced by D Suresh Babu and also starred Vishwadev Rachakonda. She will next be seen in the highly anticipated Tamil sci-fi drama Vettuvam, directed by acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith.

Chaitanya will next be seen in Vrushakarma. Directed by Karthik Dandu and produced by BVSN Prasad and Sukumar under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar Writings, the film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary and Sparsh Shrivastava, with Jayaram and Zarina Wahab in key roles. The film is scheduled to release in December this year, although the exact release date has not yet been announced.