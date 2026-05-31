Naga Chaitanya reveals how he loves being married to his ‘lady’ Sobhita Dhulipala on her birthday; posts unseen pics

Chaitanya took to his Instagram account on Sunday to post numerous pictures of Sobhita. Set to the track Moments by Kidnap, some pictures show the couple on vacation, while others are photos he's taken of her. One goofy picture even shows Sobhita posing as Chaitanya, pretending to hold her neck from a distance. Posting the unseen pictures, the actor wrote, “Happy birthday my lady @sobhitad. Grateful I get to do life with you (heart emoji).”

Actor Sobhita Dhulipala turns 34 on May 31, and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya , had the sweetest birthday wish for her. Gushing over his ‘lady’, the actor even posted unseen photos to celebrate the day and wrote about how much he loves being married to her, expressing his gratitude.

Fans flooded the comments section with birthday wishes for Sobhita. One fan wrote, “Wishing Akkineni Lakshmi Sobitha Madam a very Happy Birthday! May Lord Perumal bless this lovely couple, @chayakkineni sir and @sobhitad mam, with endless love, togetherness and lifelong happiness.” Another wrote, “A beautiful bond made in heaven!” Referring to the goofy pic, one fan even wrote, “Sir Last pic should have been the first pic.”

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Chaitanya dated Samantha Ruth Prabhu on and off for a few years before their 2017 marriage in Goa. However, the couple parted ways and divorced in 2021, writing in their statement that their decade-long friendship will remain the core of their relationship. Samantha has since married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in December 2025, after dating him.

Chaitanya began dating Sobhita in 2022 but kept their relationship under wraps. Fans discovered it when they were spotted together on a vacation. In December 2024, Chaitanya and Sobhita tied the knot in Hyderabad after an engagement in August. On the Raw Talks With VK podcast in February 2025, Chaitanya addressed rumours that Sobhita was responsible for his first marriage breaking.

“More than me, I feel bad for her. She doesn’t deserve it. There’s no fault of hers in this. She came into my life in a very organic and beautiful way. We chatted on social media, met casually, and became friends, building our relationship from there. She was not connected to my past in any way at all. So, I feel bad when people talk wrongly about her. It’s very wrong to drag her,” he said.

Chaitanya will soon star in Vrushakarma and was last seen in Thandel. Sobhita was last seen in the Prime Video movie Cheekatilo.