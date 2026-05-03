Exes Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya attend same wedding with spouses Raj Nidimoru, Sobhita Dhulipala. Watch

While Chaitanya and Samantha often attend events in Hyderabad, movie-related or otherwise, it’s rare to spot them at the same one. On Saturday evening, Samantha couldn’t stop smiling as she attended Simran’s reception with her husband, Raj. She opted for a purple-and-gold saree for the occasion. A paparazzo posted a video of her, even ensuring security does not bump into a suited Raj at the event.

Producer, distributor and exhibitor Sunil Narang of Asian Cinemas’ daughter Simran Narang recently got married. A reception held in Hyderabad on Saturday was attended by numerous Tollywood celebrities, including Chiranjeevi and Nagarjuna. Exes Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu also attended the wedding with their spouses, Sobhita Dhulipala and Raj Nidimoru.

Another video shows Chaitanya and Sobhita attending the reception with Nagarjuna and Amala. Chaitanya also suited up for the wedding, while Sobhita opted for a blue-and-pink saree. Nagarjuna and Amala posed for pictures before they headed into the reception, as did Chaitanya and Sobhita. The couple was all smiles as they took to the stage to congratulate the bride and groom.

While there are no pictures or videos showing the exes meeting, fans are curious. “Samantha NagaChaitanya kalisara ??? Same marriage (Did Samantha and Naga Chaitanya meet at the same marriage?)” asked one curious fan. Another commented, “I wonder if they all met.” However, a fan seemed to sum it up with, “No nazar. They all seem happy now.”

About Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu Samantha and Chaitanya starred together in the 2010 Gautham Vasudev Menon hit Ye Maaya Chesave. The two dated on and off for years before getting engaged in Hyderabad in January 2017. A grand two-day wedding in Goa in October 2017 saw the couple wed according to Hindu and Christian customs. The couple split and announced their divorce ahead of their 2021 anniversary.

In 2022, Chaitanya was rumoured to be dating Sobhita, but the couple never confirmed the speculation. They got engaged in August 2024 and got married in December of the same year at the family-owned Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Samantha was also rumoured to be dating Raj in late 2023, and she began posting pictures with him on social media. In December 2025, the couple tied the knot at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.

Last seen in the 2025 film Thandel, Chaitanya has a socio-fantasy film titled Vrushakarma lined up. Sobhita last starred in the Prime Video film Cheekatilo this year. Last seen in the 2024 Prime Video web series Citadel: Honey Bunny, Samantha will soon be seen in Maa Inti Bangaram and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom. Raj last directed Citadel: Honey Bunny with DK and now has Gulkanda Tales and Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom lined up.